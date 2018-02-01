Features of optical coherence tomography predictive of choroidal neovascularisation treatment response in pathological myopia in association with fluorescein angiography

Article Text
Abstract
Background/Aims The aim of this study was to evaluate the usefulness of several optical coherence tomography (OCT) findings to estimate choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) activity in pathological myopia using fluorescein angiography (FA) as a reference.
Methods This was a single-centre, retrospective study. The medical records of patients with active myopic CNV who received intravitreal bevacizumab treatment were reviewed. Parameters to monitor CNV activity were morphological features of CNV on OCT, such as CNV height, central foveal thickness, intraretinal cysts, subretinal fluid, fuzziness of the CNV border, CNV network area on FA, and haemorrhage or exudation on fundus photo.
Results There were 46 patients with active CNV enrolled in this study. After intravitreal bevacizumab treatment, all the previously mentioned parameters of CNV were significantly improved. Using logistic regression analyses with backward elimination, the fuzzy border seen on OCT showed the most significant correlation with improvement of leakage on FA, when compared with other variables such as intraretinal cysts, subretinal fluid or central foveal thickness (R2=0.324, p=0.009).
Conclusion Our study showed that the fuzziness of the hyper-reflective CNV margin showed the most significant improvement and the strongest correlation with the improvement of CNV leakage on FA after intravitreal bevacizumab injections, suggesting its important role as an OCT parameter for the assessment of myopic CNV activity.
- myopic choroidal neovascularization
- pathologic myopia
- optical coherence tomography
- fluorescein angiography
- treatment response
Footnotes
Contributors Design of the study: DHL and MK. Conduct of the study: DHL, HGK, SCL and MK. Management of the data: DHL. Analysis of the data: DHL and MK. Interpretation of the data: DHL and MK. Preparation of the manuscript: DHL and MK. Overall coordination: MK.
