Corneal collagen cross-linking in paediatric patients affected by keratoconus

Methods Fifty-two eyes of 43 paediatric patients with progressive keratoconus were enrolled in a prospective cohort study. Corneal CXL was performed using a conventional technique with instillation of 0.1% riboflavin solution containing dextran 20% for 30 min during the soaking phase and during the 30 min ultraviolet A irradiation (3 mW/cm 2 ). Visual outcomes, topographic keratometry, maximum keratometry (K-max), refractive astigmatism, demarcation line and endothelial cell density were measured postoperatively.

Results A significant decrease of K-max from 59.30±7.08 to 57.07±6.46 (p<0.001) was observed 2 years after treatment. Uncorrected visual acuity improved from 0.59±0.41 LogMAR (logarithm of the minimum angle resolution) to 0.46±0.33 LogMAR (p=0.06) 2 years after the procedure, while best spectacle corrected visual acuity improved from 0.17±0.11 LogMAR to 0.15±0.12 LogMAR (p=0.17). Twenty-five eyes had K-max values of 60 dioptres (D) or greater. In this subgroup, K-max significantly decreased from 64.94±4.99 D to 62.25±4.42 D at 2 years (p<0.001). The demarcation line of the CXL treatment had a mean value of 249±74 µm and did not show a significant correlation with K-max flattening (Spearman r=0.019, p=0.899). Endothelial cell density remained stable 2 years after the procedure, changing from 2800±363 to 2736±659 cells/mm2 (p=0.90).