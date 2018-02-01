Highlights from this issue

Late outcomes of gold weights and platinum chains for upper eyelid loading (see page 164) Gold weights and platinum chains for upper eyelid loading can successfully treat paralytic and blink lagophthalmos respectively. However, gold weights have a higher rate of long-term morbidity and revision surgery in comparison with platinum chains.

Ocular surface cytokine profile in chronic Stevens Johnson syndrome and its response to mucous membrane grafting for lid margin keratinization (see page 169) In a one year prospective study of 25 SJS patients and 25 controls, tear cytokine profiling revealed a profibrotic, proinflammatory and antiapoptoc cytokine response in chronic ocular SJS that was largely reversed with mucous membrane grafting.

Posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens implantation: Comparative, multicenter study in 351 eyes with low-to-moderate or high myopia. (see page 177) In a multicentre retrospective study, implantation of a phakic posterior chamber intraocular lens with a central hole performed well in terms of safety, efficacy, predictability, and stability for the correction of low to moderate myopia as well as high myopia throughout the 1-year observation period.

A retrospective study on the incidence of post-cataract surgery descemet’s membrane detachment and outcome of air descemetopexy (see page 182) In a retrospective study of 112 patients with post-cataract surgery Descemet’s membrane detachment, almost 80% patients attained successful re-attachment after air descemetopexy.

Longitudinal characterisation of function and structure of bietti crystalline dystrophy: report on a novel homozygous mutation in CYP4V2 (see page 187) Bietti crystalline dystrophy (BCD) is a rare inherited disorder characterised by fine crystalline deposits in the corneal limbus and retinal posterior pole. The authors report a homozygous point mutation in a BCD patient, and provide detailed characterisation of functional and structural changes over twenty years.

Predictive imaging biomarkers relevant for functional and anatomical outcomes during ranibizumab therapy of diabetic macular oedema (see page 195) In a post hoc analysis of the RESTORE and RESTORE-extension studies of DME patients, the intraretinal fluid cyst height on optical coherence tomography was observed to be a better biomaker for future vision than was central retinal thickness.

Prevalence, Subtypes, Severity and Determinants of Ocular Trauma: the Singapore Chinese Eye Study (see page 204) In an urban poplulation-based study of 3353 Chinese adults, ocular trauma affected one in 25 adults, with 20% of cases requiring hospitalisation. Men, younger people, and lower educational levels were independent determinants of ocular trauma.

Retinal vessels functionality in eyes with central serous chorioretinopathy (see page 210) In a study of 14 eyes with central serous chorioretinopathy and 14 controls examined using the Dynamic Vessel Analyzer, reduced dynamic retinal venous dilation in response to flicker light stimulation was observed in eyes with central serous chorioretinopathy.

Clinical features of HLA-B27 positive acute anterior uveitis with or without ankylosing spondylitis in a chinese cohort (see page 215) In a study of 1056 HLA-B27 positive acute anterior uveitis patients, retinal vascular involvement was relatively common irrespective of the presence or abscence of ankylosing spondylitis. Male gender, bilateral/alternating involvement and poorer visual prognosis was observed more commonly in those with ankylosing spondylitis than in those without.

Burden of vision loss associated with eye disease in China 1990–2020: Findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015 (see page 220) Alone among countries in the Group of G20, the age-standardised burden of vision loss from eye disease in China has risen over the last 25 years

Costs of a community-based glaucoma detection programme: analysis of the Philadelphia glaucoma detection and treatment project (see page 225) Glaucoma prevalence and associated treatment costs are growing. Early detection is important in cost-effective glaucoma care. We report the costs of a six-step community-based glaucoma detection programme. Per-person cost to deliver the programme was $139, and cost per case of glaucoma newly identified was $273.

Evaluation of optical coherence tomography angiographic findings in Alzheimer’s type dementia (see page 233) In an optical coherence angiography study of 26 patients with Alzheimer’s type dementia, the retinal vascular density was significantly lower and the foveal avascular zone significantly larger than in control eyes.

Features of optical coherence tomography predictive of choroidal neovascularization treatment response in pathologic myopia in association with fluorescein angiography (see page 238) In a study of 46 patients with active CNV, the fuzziness of the choroidal neovascularization (CNV) border on optical coherence tomography is the parameter that showed the most significant correlation with improvement after intravitreal bevacizumab injections.

Environmental factors explain socio-economic prevalence differences of myopia in 6 year-old children (see page 243) In this study of young children, prevalence differences in myopia were observed between socio-economic groups, which can be explained by differential distribution of environmental factors.

Corneal collagen cross-linking in paediatric patients affected by keratoconus. (see page 248) In a study of 43 paediatric patients with keratoconus, collagen cross-linking was associated with reduced progression, even in advanced forms of disease where maximum keratometric values were over 60 diopters.

Abnormal fixational eye movements in strabismus (see page 253) Patients with strabismus have differing amplitudes of fixational saccades and inter-saccadic drifts between the two eyes. Thus, fixational eye movements can be used as a screening tool in the diagnosis of strabismus in children.

Ultra-low dose intravitreal bevacizumab for the treatment of retinopathy of prematurity: a case series (see page 260) In a retrospective study of 15 infans with retinopathy of prematurity, ultra-low dose (0.16 mg) intravitreal bevacizumab was effective in the management of severe, posterior disease.

Primary enucleation for group D retinoblastoma in the era of systemic and targeted chemotherapy: the price of retaining an eye (see page 265) In a retrospective analysis of 92 patients with Group D retinoblastoma, conservative treatment initiated with intravenous chemotherapy resulted in three times more examinations under anaesthesia than primary enucleation.

Second primary malignancies in retinoblastoma patients treated with intraarterial chemotherapy: the first ten years (see page 272) In a single centre retrospective review of 239 patients with heritable retinoblastoma who received ophthalmic artery chemosurgery over a ten-year period, the rate of second primary malignancy development was not increased.

Genetic spectrum of NDP/FZD4 and TSPAN12 genes in Indian retinopathy of prematurity patients (see page 276) This study describes screening for variants in the genes involved in Norrin signalling that regulates the retinal vasculature development and maturation in retinopathy of prematurity, a major cause of vision loss among preterm babies.