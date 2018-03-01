Change in vision-related quality of life and influencing factors in Asians receiving treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration

Abstract

Aim To assess the change in vision-related quality of life (VRQoL) after treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) and factors influencing this change in an Asian population.

Methods In this longitudinal study, 116 patients (mean age±SD=66.5±9.9 years; 59.5% male) who underwent treatment for nAMD were recruited from a tertiary eye centre in Singapore. Best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and the Impact of Vision Impairment (IVI) questionnaire were evaluated at baseline and month 12. We defined three categories of BCVA change in the treated eye: BCVA gain ≥2 lines; no change in BCVA; BCVA loss ≥2 lines. The main outcome measures were the Rasch-derived IVI Reading, Mobility, and Emotional Scores. Multivariable linear regression analyses assessed the influence of sociodemographic, clinical and treatment-related factors on change in VRQoL.

Results Following treatment, mean treated-eye BCVA improved by almost 2 lines (−0.22±0.40 logMAR, p<0.001) and 43% (n=50) patients reported a gain in BCVA of ≥2 lines. Mean±SD scores for Reading, Mobility and Emotional demonstrated positive changes of 0.43±1.73, 0.45±1.54 and 0.66±1.6, respectively (p<0.001 for all). In multivariable models, a ≥2 line improvement in BCVA was independently associated with a 47% (β=0.20; CI 0.01 to 0.39) increase in Reading Scores, but was not independently associated with Mobility or Emotional Scores.