Highlights from this issue

Tear film and ocular surface assessment in psoriasis (see page 302) In a cross-sectional study of 66 patients with psoriasis, the ocular surface parameters measured suggested alterations in the ocular surface, including the tear film lipid subphase, corneo-conjunctival epithelium and lid margin.

Anterior, posterior, and biomechanical parameters of cornea during pregnancy in healthy eyes: a cohort study (see page 309) This study revealed physiological, statistically and clinically insignificant ocular changes during pregnancy, including an increase in corneal keratometry and biomechanical values, while corneal thickness and IOP decreased. These parameters returned to near pre-pregnancy values 1 year after delivery.

Clinical outcomes after implantation of a toric intraocular lens with a transitional conic toric surface (see page 311) Visual acuity and rotational stability of the Precizon Toric IOL showed good results and the subjective postoperative astigmatism was reduced.

Detecting optic nerve head swelling on ultrasound and optical coherence tomography in children and young people: an observational study (see page 318) Not all children with brain tumours have papilloedema. Assessment of optic nerve swelling via funduscopy, ultrasound and OCT can contribute to the suspicion of raised intracranial pressure, but history and core neurological assessment may be more relevant in the workup of suspected brain tumour.

The interpretation of results of 10–2 visual fields should consider individual variability in the position of the optic disc and temporal raphe (see page 323) Individual differences were detected in the position of the raphe and disc relative to the horizontal midline, as measured by SS-OCT. These differences influenced the mapping to 10–2 locations in 54.5% of the eyes tested.

Prospective study of glaucoma referrals across Europe: are we using resources wisely? (see page 329) The outcomes of glaucoma referrals were similarly suboptimal in the UK and other European countries. Increasing the IOP threshold for IOP-only referrals would be a simple strategy to cut clinical waste, while maintaining patients’ safety.

Increased stroke risk among patients with open-angle glaucoma: a 10-year follow-up cohort study (see page 338) An association between open-angle glaucoma and subsequent stroke was observed, based on a 10 year follow-up nationwide cohort study. The increased risk of stroke in glaucoma was more pronounced in older adults of >65 years and in male.

Comparing optical coherence tomography radial and cube scan patterns for measuring Bruch’s membrane opening minimum rim width (BMO-MRW) in glaucoma and healthy eyes: cross-sectional and longitudinal analysis (see page 344) In 60 healthy and 189 glaucomatous eyes, comparison of cube-based and radial-scan-based MRW revealed no significant difference between the techniques in detecting glaucoma, identifying BMO location or measuring rate of change.

Repeatability of vessel density measurements of optical coherence tomography angiography in normal and glaucoma eyes (see page 352) Repeatability estimates of optical coherence tomography angiography peripapillary and macular vessel densities were similar in normal and glaucoma eyes; however, the repeatability coefficient was as high as 7% for the measurements in a few sectors.

Comparing glaucomatous disc change using stereo disc viewing and the matchedflicker programme in glaucoma experts and trainees (see page 358) Detection of glaucomatous disc progression by both expert and trainee ophthalmologists showed greater accuracy and speed using the computerised matchedflicker software compared with traditional stereo viewing of optic disc photos.

Compressed 3D and 2D digital images versus standard 3D slide film for the evaluation of glaucomatous optic nerve features (see page 364) In a prospective multireader validation study comparing 3D and 2 D digital imaging with stereo slide film, both 3DD and 2DD demonstrated excellent reproducibility in comparison with slide film.

Diagnosis of lyme associated uveitis: value of serological testing in a tertiary centre (see page 369) In 430 patients with uveitis, the authors found that the sero-prevalence of B.burgdorferi was no higher than the general French population.

Systemic diseases in patients with HTLV-1-associated uveitis (see page 373) HTLV-1 carriers with HTLV-1-associated uveitis had the same rate of ATL onset and a higher rate of HAM/TSP onset compared with general HLTV-1 carriers. HTLV-1 carriers with hyperthyroidism may be prone to developing HTLV-1-associated uveitis.

Change in vision-related quality of life and influencing factors in asians receiving treatment for neovascular age-related macular Degeneration (see page 377) In a 12 month longitudinal study of 116 patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration, treatment was effective in improving mean BCVA by almost two lines within substantial improvement in Reading Scores but not Mobility and Emotional scores.

Changes in retinal venular oxygen saturation predict activity of proliferative diabetic retinopathy 3 months after panretinal photocoagulation (see page 383) In a prospective study of patients with treatment-naïve proliferative diabetic retinopathy, development of higher retinal venular and lower AV global oxygen saturation was observed to predict progression of PDR.

Geographic atrophy phenotype identification by cluster analysis (see page 388) Cluster analysis identified three distinct phenotypes in patients with geographic atrophy, which differed in terms of growth rate. The results may be useful for individual prognosis and clinical trial design.

Incidence, risk factors and management of intractable diplopia (see page 393) The incidence of intractable diplopia was 53 cases per year. The most common causes were strabismus surgery (32%), spontaneous presentation (25%), severe head trauma (8%) and cataract surgery (6%). Treatment was only successful in 54% of cases.

Impact of surgical timing of postoperative ocular motility in orbital blowout fractures (see page 398) Patients with orbital-floor trap-door blowout fractures with incarcerated tissue repaired within 8 days after injury had better outcomes than those repaired after 8 days, and the Hess area ratio percentage is useful to record the severity of orbital-fracture.

Inter- and post-lower eyelid retractor fat pads: a cadaveric microscopic study (see page 404) This study reports a novel finding of the inter- and post-lower eyelid retractor fat pad layers, which provides further anatomical tips for the oculoplastic surgeons performing lower eyelid surgery.

Role of microrna-146a in regulation of fibrosis in orbital fibroblasts from patients with Graves’ orbitopathy (see page 407) Microrna-146a inhibits fibrosis by inhibiting the TGF-β signalling pathway in orbital fibroblasts from patients with Graves’ orbitopathy.