Intravitreal bevacizumab monotherapy in myopic choroidal neovascularisation: 5-year outcomes for the PAN-American Collaborative Retina Study Group

There are various reports on antivascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy in management of myopic CNV. 6 7 Literature on anti-VEGF therapy in management of myopic CNVs reports the outcome from 3 months to 2 years. Since, anti-VEGF therapy has been in use for a decade, it would be interesting to evaluate its long-term outcome in myopic CNV. Recently, the 5-year results of comparison of AMD treatment trial (CATT), evaluating anti-VEGF therapy in AMD CNV, showed that the visual acuity gain in initial 2 years could not be maintained in patients till 3 years after exiting the trial. 8 However, achieving a good visual acuity was possible only with anti-VEGF therapy. There are no reports on long-term outcome (up to 5 years) of anti-VEGF therapy in myopic CNV in the literature.

Choroidal neovascular membrane (CNVM) is one of the leading causes of severe vision loss in myopia. Choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) can occur from any pathology of the retinal pigment epithelium and/or Bruch’s membrane complex, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), pathological myopia (PM), angioid streaks, multifocal choroiditis with panuveitis, trauma and hereditary retinal diseases. 1–4 CNV lesions in diseases other than AMD are typically smaller and associated with better prognosis than those in AMD; however, if left untreated can cause significant vision loss from the exudation, haemorrhage or fibrosis. Because of the similarity in pathogenesis, most treatment developed for neovascular AMD have also been applied in patients with non-AMD CNVM with good visual outcome. 5

Snellen visual acuity measurements were converted to logMAR for statistical analysis. Descriptive statistics for continuous variables included the calculation of mean and SD. The Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used to measure the mean differences between pretreatment and post-treatment values of all evaluated parameters. Statistical analyses were performed using commercial software (STATA V.12.1, StataCorp, College Station, Texas, USA). A p value of <0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Main outcome measures in this study were resolution of CNV activity at the last follow-up. Resolution of CNV was defined as the absence of leakage on FA and the resolution of intraretinal fluid and subretinal fluid on SD-OCT. Secondary efficacy outcomes included change in visual acuity and CMT at final follow-up from baseline, number of injections and adverse events.

Patients underwent ‘off-label’ treatment with 1.25 mg/0.05 mL intravitreal injections of bevacizumab (Avastin; Genentech, South San Francisco, California, USA). Briefly, patient eyes were sterilised with povidone-iodine and injected with 0.05 mL bevacizumab into the vitreous cavity through the pars plana. Patients received re-injections as per pro-re-nata (PRN) protocol. Retreatment was performed in case of decrease of BCVA with associated new subretinal haemorrhages or new/persistent intraretinal or subretinal fluid seen on OCT or persistent activity demonstrated by FA, or an increase of ≥50 µm in CMT.

Collected data included demographic information, history of presenting illness, eye laterality, ocular comorbidities and clinical examination that included visual acuity and imaging details from the time of initial myopic CNV diagnosis until the final examination. BCVA was measured using Snellen charts. All patients underwent comprehensive eye examinations including fundus photography (Zeiss Visupac FF4 and FF450-plus, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Dublin, California, USA), spectral domain-OCT (SD-OCT; Cirrus HD-OCT, Carl Zeiss Meditec and Spectralis, Heidelberg, Carlsbad, California, USA) and FA (Zeiss Visupac). Regular follow-up with SD-OCT scans were performed, while fluorescein was performed at baseline, with subsequent angiograms at the treating physician’s discretion.

Naive cases of myopic CNV with baseline central macular thickness (CMT) greater than 250 µm having active leakage pattern on FA, treated with anti-VEGF monotherapy with at least 3 years of follow-up were included. Eyes with CNV due to AMD, secondary CNV due to other aetiologies and type 3 CNV (retinal angiomatous proliferation) were excluded from the study. Other exclusion criteria included: (1) eyes with less than 36 months follow-up after diagnosis, (2) lack of documentation (by imaging) of the CNV, (3) poor quality images, (4) any concurrent ocular disease in the study eye that could be the cause of vision loss and (5) history of glaucoma or ocular hypertension, prior vitrectomy and significant media opacity.

Myopia is defined as refractive error equal or greater than −6.00 diopters, or an axial length −26.5 mm, and an association with degenerative changes involving the sclera, choroid and retina, is considered as pathological myopia. Presence of CNV in the presence of the abovementioned criteria with active leakage from CNV on FA and/or the presence of intraretinal or subretinal fluid or increase of central retinal thickness confirm the diagnosis of CNV secondary to myopia. 6

This retrospective, multicenter, interventional series includes eyes with a diagnosis of CNV secondary to myopia. Patients had their initial injection with IVB between September 2006 and July 2009 at 13 institutions in Latin America and Spain. Institutional Review Board approval for this study was obtained at each participating centre and the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki were honoured. All patients underwent baseline fluorescein angiography (FA), optical coherence tomography (OCT) in addition to meticulous clinical examination and vision assessment. At each monthly visit, patient’s best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was measured in conjunction with OCT to measure response.

The mean BCVA obtained from clinical records at baseline was 0.65±0.33 logMAR units (range 0.2–2 logMAR units, Snellen equivalent 20/89). At the last follow-up, the final mean BCVA decreased to 0.73±0.50 logMAR (Snellen equivalent 20/107, p=0.44). The mean CMT regressed from 309.31±86 µm at baseline to 267.5±70.89 in the last visit (p=0.03). Visual acuity was maintained (±1 line of baseline) in 13 eyes (39.4%), ≥2 line improvement in nine (27.3%) eyes and more than two lines worsening in 11 eyes (33.3%) at 5 years of follow-up. Twenty-two (66.6%) out of 33 eyes had improvement or maintained BCVA at the end of follow-up.

Assessment of the CNV with FA and SD-OCT revealed the features of type 2 (classic CNV) in 27/33 eyes and 6/33 had type 1 (occult CNV) characteristics. It was bilateral in two cases whereas the rest had unilateral pathology. The clinical characteristics have been summarised in table 1 . As shown in the table, foveal atrophy was present in 6/33 eyes with myopic CNV.

Spectral domain optical coherence tomography examination of the same patient confirmed the presence of choroidal neovascular membrane (A). He underwent one intravitreal bevacizumab injection, which improved his visual acuity to 20/60 at 1 month. He was received another injection on his seventh month (B) and remained stable on 24th month (C) visit with no recurrence of choroidal neovascular membrane activity up to 5 years (not shown).

This retrospective study included 33 eyes of 31 subjects diagnosed with myopic CNV. Mean age of study subjects was 51.48±16.4 years (range: 26–80 years). Seven patients were men and 24 were women. All eyes were naive and all the patients were treated with anti-VEGF monotherapy with IVB. The mean follow-up was 66.47 months with a range of 36–131 months. Mean refractive error was −9.5±6.8D. Representative case is shown as figures 1 and 2 .

Discussion

The natural course of myopia may be complicated by the development of CNVMs, leading to retinal haemorrhage, oedema and eventually resulting in a fibrotic scar with permanent corresponding loss of visual function. Macular CNV is the most vision-threatening complication of myopia.9 10 The risk of developing myopic CNV has been reported to range between 5% and 11%.1 11 12 Being the most common cause of CNV in young individuals in many countries, the prevalence was 62% of CNV in patients aged 50 years or less in one series.13 Although, similar in pathogenesis, non-AMD CNV generally responds better when compared with neovascular AMD.5 While myopic CNV is historically thought to only occur in eyes with pathological myopia, it is now recognised that myopic CNV can occur at any degree of myopia and in eyes without typical myopic degenerative funds changes.14 15 Therefore, in clinical practice, CNV can be attributed to be ‘myopic’ in aetiology by the eye refractive status and the exclusion of other disorders associated with CNV.

Contrary to the other non-AMD CNV, which occurs more commonly in young individuals,3 in the present study, the majority were in the above 50 years age group. Out of 31 patients, 17 (54.8%) were above 50 years, whereas 14/31 (45.16%) were below 50 years. This could be explained with the fact that as age advances both age-related factors and myopia play an additive role in the development of neovascular complex. The tendency of myopic CNV in older patients to have clinical and pathophysiological features of both AMD and high myopia has already been reported.16

Long-term studies on natural history of myopic CNV have shown poor visual prognosis. In almost 100% of these patients, natural course of the disease attributed to a visual outcome worse than 20/200 in 5–10 years of follow-up.16 Over a decade, anti-VEGF has evolved as the standard of care in patients with myopic CNV. Although the short-term results were encouraging, the long-term reports showed variable outcome in myopic CNV. Studies conducted by Ruiz-Moreno et al and Ikuno et al showed that the initial visual improvements were no longer significant at 2 years after IVB therapy.17 18 However, these results could be due to the relatively small sample size (n=19) in the study by Ruiz-Moreno et al and the inclusion of only patients aged 50 or more in the study by Ikuno et al. On the contrary, similar studies conducted by Gharbiya et al and Nakanishi et al demonstrated that patients with myopic CNV had significant visual improvement following bevacizumab injections at 2 years.19 20

In CNVM related to AMD, CATT research group has reported the 5-year results of patients who exited the 2-year trial and either continued therapy as per their physician or discontinued.8 They reported that 50% of eyes maintained 20/40 vision; however, percentage of patients with 20/200 or worse vision increased from 2% at baseline to 20% at 5 years. In our cohort of patients, 72.7% of the patients maintained visual acuity better than 20/200. In SEVEN-UP study, at 7 years after ranibizumab therapy in the Anti-VEGF antibody for the treatment of predominantly. classic choroidal neovascularisation in AMD (ANCHOR) or Minimally Classic/Occult Trial of the Anti-VEGF Antibody Ranibizumab in the Treatment of Neo¬vas-cular AMD (MARINA) trials, one-third of patients demonstrated good visual outcomes (20/70 or better), whereas another third had poor outcomes (20/200 or worse). Thus, in comparison to the natural history treatment with anti-VEGF proved to be beneficial even at the end of 5 years.

Zhu et al and Arevalo et al reported loss of 2.4 letters during the 5-year follow-up during PRN anti-VEGF therapy in CNV secondary to AMD.21 22 In our study, we noticed a drop of two lines (0.15 logMAR or 10 letters) during the mean follow-up period of 5.5 years in 11 eyes (33.33%). Our study patients were treated as per the physician’s discretion throughout the follow-up. Interestingly, CATT 5-year results reported no effect of treatment protocol during the 3 years on the final visual outcome. However, in our study, visual acuity was either maintained (±one line from baseline) or improved in 22 eyes (67%) at 5 years.

Brue et al evaluate long-term efficacy of intravitreal injections of aflibercept as primary treatment for myopic CNV.23 They reported that less than 50 years old myopic CNV group had significantly fewer injections, with greater visual acuity improvement. However, in the present study, the change in the BCVA did not vary significantly at final follow-up in both the groups regardless of the age. Moreover, patients below 40 years had better initial visual acuity, but had more reduction in the final visual outcome although statistically insignificant (p=2.82).

In terms of mean number of injections, our study patients received five injections during the mean follow-up of 5.5 years. However, in CATT 5-year data, during the 3.5-year period after release from the CATT protocol, patients received 4–5 injections per year on average.8 Similarly, in HORIZON trial (extension trial of ranibizumab for neovascular age-related macular degeneration), a total of 4 injections on average during the 2 years after exit from the formal clinical trials.24 Gilles et al reported that the mean number of injections over 5 years was 25 in treatment of AMD CNV.25 We recently reported that a mean number of injections were 11 over 5 years in the treatment of AMD CNV.22 This comparative data supports overall a less treatment burden for myopic CNV. In our study, the mean number injections over 5 years was more in the above 40 group (mean 5.91 injections, n=22) but did not have statistically significant difference from the <40 group (mean 2.82 injections, n=11) (table 2).

The main strengths of our study are the inclusion of patients of myopic CNV who were naive to treatment and a mean follow-up period of 5 years. Limitations of our study include retrospective nature, small sample size and different races; therefore, we could not evaluate risk factors and treatment protocols. Due to participation from multiple centres around the world, there was no standard protocol for treatment or follow-up regimen. There could be a difference in treatment response due to different ethnicity. We did not analyse SD-OCT biomarkers or CNV size as predictors for treatment outcome. As we included patients treated with IVB monotherapy, we are unable to comment on the long-term outcome with other available anti-VEGF therapies such as ranibizumab and aflibercept. In our study, there was a significant increase in the number of eyes with foveal atrophy, which is unlikely due to anti-VEGF injections, could be due to primary pathology’s natural history. We are unable to clarify this due to retrospective and multicentric nature of the study. Finally, we did not have any control arm to compare the safety and efficacy.

In conclusion, our study reports the long-term safety and benefits of anti-VEGF monotherapy in treatment of CNV secondary to myopia. Treatment with anti-VEGF therapy proved to be more beneficial than the natural outcome. It supports the PRN-dosing protocol for treatment of this condition; however, randomised studies with long-term outcomes with larger sample size in comparison to control arms are warranted.