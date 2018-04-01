Pterygia are indicators of an increased risk of developing cutaneous melanomas

Introduction Generally, earlier cancer detection leads to better health outcomes and improved patient survival.1 2 In this study, we investigated whether ocular pterygium is an indicator of increased risk of cutaneous melanoma (CM) and could therefore assist in early detection. Pterygia are ocular surface lesions characterised by elastotic degeneration and fibrovascular proliferation of the limbal conjunctiva. They can affect vision by inducing astigmatism or obstructing the visual axis. The pathogenesis of pterygia has been linked to solar ultraviolet radiation (UVR) exposure in several studies in Australia.3–5 Pterygia are common in young to middle-aged adults resident in Western Australia (WA), with the highest risk in those who engage in outdoor activities.6–8 Similarly, CMs are common in people with a family or genetic history of CM and in those exposed to UVR. Factors that affect CM survival include regular surveillance9 and the stage at detection, with the proportion of survivors decreasing with the higher initial stages of the disease.10 11 The incidence of CM has continued rising over the past 30 years in all countries, and in Australia,12 the age-standardised incidence of CMs has almost doubled, from 27 per 100 000 to 49 per 100 000 per year.13 Approximately 15% of CMs are fatal, and this has remained unchanged over the same period in all populations.14 The International Agency for Research on Cancer15 recently determined that solar UVR exposure causes cutaneous malignant melanoma (MM). This link is complex, and the degree and extent of solar UVR exposure have significant public health implications in Australia, where it has been estimated that 22% of the working population currently receive high levels of solar radiation while at work.16 This study used the power of whole population health data sets to determine whether the development of a pterygium is an indicator of an increased likelihood of developing either a malignant or an in situ CM.

Methods This matched cohort study used whole-population linked health data sets extracted from WA hospital admissions or the Hospital Morbidity Data Collection (HMDC), the WA Cancer Registry and the WA Deaths Registry. Pterygium cases were identified from diagnosis and procedure codes in HMDC for the period 1979 to the end of 2014. Cases were identified using the International Classification of Diseases codes (ICD): ICD–9 and ICD-10-AM for either the principal diagnosis or any additional diagnosis of pterygium (372.40–45, H11.0) and/or a principal or additional procedure code for pterygium excision (11.31, 11.32, 11.33, 11.39 and 42 686–00, 42 800–00). All patients diagnosed or treated in a public or private hospital in WA between 1979 and 2014 were cases. Each case was assigned an index date that corresponded to the hospital admission date of their first pterygium diagnosis or treatment (figure 1). Figure 1 Flow chart of pterygium cases and controls. *784 controls had missing dates of birth (MM/YYYY) but were age matched to a pterygium case with a date of birth. These were presumed to be individuals with no hospital, cancer or death records but present on the WA Electoral Roll. HMDC, Hospital Morbidity Data Collection. Controls were a 1:1 age (±2 years), gender and postcode-matched cohort randomly selected from the WA Electoral Roll. Because voting is compulsory for all Australian citizens, the Electoral Roll is considered representative of the adult population. Each control was assigned the same index date as his/her matched case. However, as the state Electoral Roll was not accessible prior to 1988, any controls required for index dates between 1979 and 1987 were identified from patients in the HMDC. These controls were identified from hospital inpatients with a date of birth ±2 years of the matched cases, with a hospital separation date ±6 months of the case index date and with an HMDC primary diagnosis code or procedure code (ICD-9) for either: otitis externa, otitis media, varicose veins, haemorrhoids, upper respiratory tract infections, deflected septum, nasal polyps, impacted tooth, other dental codes, dislocations, sprains, superficial injuries, contusions, carpel tunnel syndrome or ingrowing nails and no history of pterygium. Cases and controls were linked to the WA Deaths Registry and to the WA Cancer Registry to identify any individuals with a confirmed CM diagnosis. The WA Cancer Registry was established in 1982, and analysis in this study was restricted to those individuals with any CM, MM or in situ (CACODE3: MEL) and/or ICD-9 codes: 172.0–9, or ICD-10 codes: C43.0-C43.9 (MM of skin), 173 .n, or C44.0-C44.9 (other malignant neoplasms of skin), 232 .n, D03.0-D03.9 (melanoma in situ) and D04.0-D04.9 (carcinoma in situ of skin). We did not include data on basal cell carcinomas or squamous cell carcinomas here as neither were routinely reported to the WA Cancer Registry. The selection of controls from the state Electoral Roll, the extraction of hospital morbidity data and the linkage to cancer and death registration records was performed by the Data Linkage Branch in the Department of Health Western Australia. Residential postcodes were used to describe latitude and geographical area as either: within the Perth metro area (postcodes 6000–6199), rural/remote (neither metropolitan nor tropical regions of WA) (postcodes 6200–6699) or tropical (north of the Tropic of Capricorn) (postcodes 6700–6799). Statistical analysis Bivariate associations between demographic factors and pterygium treatment were tested using Pearson’s χ2 test for categorical variables, t tests for normally distributed continuous variables and the Wilcoxon rank-sum test for medians. The CM status of matched pairs was compared using a McNemar test. The association between pterygium and CM diagnosis was further investigated using logistic regression modeling adjusted for sex, age at the index date and residential postcode (urban, rural or tropical). Not all people were followed for the same length of time over the 35 years of the study, for a variety of reasons, including death and therefore the opportunity for developing a CM varied. For cases and controls, the number of CM occurring was expressed as an incidence rate. The mean number of CMs per person-years (PY) of follow-up was calculated. Analysis was carried out using IBM PASW (SSPS) software V.23 and the R statistical software (R Development Core Team 2016). This study was approved by the Human Research Ethics Committee of the University of Western Australia (RA/4/1/6878) and the Department of Health WA (#2014/62), and the research adhered to the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki.

Results There were 23 625 people admitted to WA hospitals with a diagnosis or treatment code for pterygium (64% male) between 1979 and 2014 (table 1). Pterygium treated each year peaked at 56 per 100 000 in 1981 (n=736) and declined over the following 7 years to a low of 19 per 100 000 in 1988 (n=290). Thereafter, hospital diagnoses/treatment for pterygium have remained relatively stable at approximately 0.04% or 39 per 100 000 annually. Most recently, in 2013, there were 1001 cases of pterygium treated in WA hospitals (figure 2). Table 1 Demographics Figure 2 Incidence of hospital treated pterygium over 35 years. The median age at the time of pterygium treatment was 49 years (range 14–96) (figure 3). The rate of pterygium surgery in young people (aged <25 years) has declined from 111 per year in 1979 to approximately 30 per year (2010–2014) and the mean age of pterygium treatment has correspondingly increased from 43 years in 1979 to 56 years in 2013. Figure 3 Age at pterygium treatment. The majority (74%) of pterygium cases were seen in people born in Australia, and this was significantly higher (3.9, p<0.001, 95% CI 3.3 to 4.5) than would be expected in the 2011 WA population (70% born in Australia)17 (table 2). Similarly, there were proportionally more pterygium cases in people born in North Africa, the Middle East and Oceania than expected. There were fewer pterygium cases in people born in Europe, Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and North and South America. Table 2 Country/region of birth of patients treated for pterygyium in Western Australia (WA) compared with the State distribution. Bolded regions show groups with higher than expected reprentations in the pterygium cohort There were 1957 CM cases diagnosed between 1982 and 2014 across both controls and pterygium cohorts (1176 MM, 781 in situ). A McNemar test of the matched pairs showed that the proportions with and without CM were significantly different, p<0.001 table 3. Table 3 McNemar test to compare the CM status of age-matched, sex-matched and postcode-matched pairs Males were most commonly affected (72% of all CMs). There were significantly more (χ2 p=0.001) CMs in patients with pterygium (646 MM, 437 in situ) compared with the controls (530 MM, 344 in situ) (table 1). People resident in rural and remote locations (excluding the northern, tropical regions of WA) had the greatest prevalence of MM (pterygium 3%, controls 2.7%) and in situ CMs (pterygium 2.2% and controls 1.4%). Most MMs (66%) were diagnosed after the index date of the pterygium treatment, in cases and controls. Logistic regression analysis showed that for people who had had pterygium treatment there was a 24% increase in the odds of having a CM diagnosis after controlling for sex, age at pterygium treatment and residential postcode. Additionally, for every year increase in age at the time of the pterygium treatment, there was a 2% increase in the odds of developing a CM, after controlling for other predictors (OR 1.02, p<0.001). Overall, women were 28% less likely than men to have a CM diagnosis (OR 0.72, p<0.001) (table 4). Table 4 Logistic regression analysis. OR for the risk of developing CM (MM or in situ) The unadjusted incident rate for all CMs in the pterygium cases was 3.2 per 1000 PY, 1.2 times greater (95% CI 1.0 to 1.4) than in the control cohort 2.6 per 1000 PY. People resident in tropical latitudes (15oS–23.5oS) had the highest IRR for MM (2.9, 95% CI 2.6 to 3.2) pterygium cohort to controls (1.3 vs 0.4 MM per 1000 PY) (table 5). Table 5 Crude incidence rate ratio (IRR) of malignant cutaneous melanomas in pterygium and control cohorts Although there were significantly more deaths from all causes in the control cohort (4269) than in the pterygium cohort (3653, p<0.001), there was no significant difference in the number of deaths in people with MM (pterygium n=159, controls n=141; p=0.24) or in people with any CM (pterygium n=227, controls n=176; p=0.35). Malignant CM as the primary cause of death was reported in less than 1% of both the pterygium and control cohorts deaths (n=34 and 27, respectively, p=0.09).