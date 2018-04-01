Characteristics of primary extranodal marginal zone B-cell lymphoma in Korea: conjunctiva versus other ocular adnexa

Conjunctival tissue has unique characteristics in that it covers the ocular surface and contains a submucosal reservoir of lymphoid tissue that provides immune surveillance against microbes. EMZL development in conjunctival tissue may be caused by mechanisms of pathogenesis that are different from those in other ocular adnexal tissues, resulting in distinct clinical features and prognoses. To the best of our knowledge, no study has specifically compared the clinical characteristics of conjunctival versus other ocular adnexal EMZLs. We sought to investigate the differences in clinical characteristics and prognoses between conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs.

According to the eighth edition of the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) staging manual, the T-stage of ocular adnexal lymphoma is classified into the following anatomic subsites: conjunctiva, orbit, eyelid and lacrimal gland. 3 The clinical features and prognoses for ocular adnexal lymphoma have been described in several studies; however, differences in clinical manifestations between these anatomic subsites have rarely been described. 4 5

Descriptive data were compared between anatomical subtypes using the t-test, Fisher’s exact test and the χ 2 test. Kaplan-Meier survival curves were constructed for overall, disease-specific survival (DSS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS). Overall survival (OS) was calculated from the date of EMZL diagnosis to the date of death of any cause. DSS was estimated as lymphoma-related death. RFS was calculated from the date of EMZL diagnosis to the date at which recurrence was diagnosed. Surviving patients were censored at the date of the last follow-up. The log-rank test was used to compare anatomical subtypes for each of these curves. Univariate logistic regression analyses were performed to identify prognostic factors for recurrence, systemic involvement and response to primary treatment. To obtain an optimal cut-off value of age as a predictor of systemic involvement and response to primary treatment of EMZL, receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis was performed. The cut-off point was calculated using Youden’s index, since this method can be applied to find the cut-off value with the highest sensitivity and specificity. All analyses were performed with SPSS V.22 for Windows. Distributions for continuous variables were expressed as means±SDs. All statistical tests were two tailed, and statistical significance was defined as p<0.05.

Patients without systemic involvement underwent radiation therapy (RT): 20.0–45.0 Gy (median: 30.0 Gy) with a fraction size of 1.5–2.0 Gy. Patients with concurrent systemic involvement received chemotherapy with R-CVP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, vincristine and prednisone) or R-CHOP (rituximab, cyclophosphamide, hydroxydoxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone). Responses after primary treatment were assessed at 6 months after the primary treatment based on CT scans. Complete response (CR) was defined as the complete disappearance of clinical evidence of lymphoma according to the revised response criteria for malignant lymphoma. 7 Recurrence was classified into ipsilateral local, contralateral local and systemic recurrence.

All patients underwent complete ophthalmic examination by ophthalmologists and staging workups with consultation with the Hemato-Oncology Department. As a staging workup, a thorough physical examination was performed, and blood lab tests were conducted, including complete blood count, electrolytes, liver function test, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine and lactate dehydrogenase, as well as bone marrow aspiration and biopsy from the iliac bone, radiological evaluations including chest X-ray and CT scans of the orbit, chest, abdomen and pelvis. Orbital CT was performed to evaluate tumour changes at follow-up, if necessary.

Patients with periocular involvement of known systemic lymphoma were excluded. Patients who were not followed-up after diagnosis were also excluded. This study was approved by the Samsung Medical Center’s institutional review board and ethics committee. All investigations conformed to the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki.

Data from patients diagnosed with a primary conjunctival or other ocular adnexal EMZL between 1 March 1995 and 31 December 2015 at Samsung Medical Center were retrospectively reviewed. We used diagnostic criteria of Revised European American Lymphoma Classification before 2001, 2001 WHO classification system between 2001 and 2007, and 2008 WHO classification system after 2008. 6 To be included in this study, patients were required to have biopsy results that met the morphological, immunophenotypical and/or genetic diagnostic criteria of EMZL.

Receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curves for age at diagnosis as predictors of systemic involvement at diagnosis and response to primary treatment. (A) ROC curve indicates a significant prognostic potential of age for systemic involvement at diagnosis of ocular adnexal extranodal marginal zone B-cell lymphomas (EMZL). The area under the ROC curve (AUC) is 0.705. The arrow point at a sensitivity of 0.833 and specificity of 0.543 is at greatest distance away from the reference line and shows cut-off age of 48 years. (B) ROC curve indicates a significant prognostic potential of age for response to primary treatment of ocular adnexal EMZL. The AUC is 0.745. The arrow point at a sensitivity of 0.643 and specificity of 0.923 is at greatest distance away from the reference line and shows cut-off age of 52 years.

In the ROC curve analysis for age as a predictor of systemic involvement of EMZL, the optimal age cut-off value using highest Youden’s index (0.376) was 48 years with a sensitivity of 83.3%, specificity of 54.3% and area under the ROC curve (AUC) of 0.705 ( figure 3A ). In the age group of 48 years or older, systemic involvement of EMZL was higher than younger age group (10.5% vs 1.9%, p=0.024). In the ROC curve analysis for age as a predictor of response to primary treatment of EMZL, the optimal age cut-off value using highest Youden’s index (0.566) was 52 years with a sensitivity of 64.3%, specificity of 92.3% and AUC of 0.745 ( figure 3B ). In the age group of 52 years or older, response to primary treatment of EMZL was poorer than younger age group (15.4% vs 0.8%, p=0.003).

To identify prognostic factors affecting outcome, associations of age, sex, location, bilaterality, presence of B symptoms, palpable lymph node, response to primary treatment and Ki-67 index with various outcomes were examined. The outcomes analysed included systemic involvement at initial evaluation, response to primary treatment and recurrence. Older age was associated with higher systemic involvement (p=0.012) and worse treatment response (p=0.009). Tumour location at the conjunctiva was associated with lower systemic involvement (p=0.045) and better treatment response (p=0.035). None of these factors was associated with recurrence ( table 2 ).

Kaplan-Meier survival analysis for recurrence-free survival (RFS). (A) RFS curves of conjunctival and other ocular adnexal extranodal marginal zone B-cell lymphomas (EMZL). Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrate no significant difference between the two groups (log-rank test, p=0.787). (B) Ipsilateral local RFS curves of conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrate no significant difference between the two groups (log-rank test, p=0.444). (C) Contralateral local RFS curves for conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrate no significant difference between the two groups (log-rank test, p=0.414). (D) Systemic RFS curves for conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrate no significant difference between the two groups (log-rank test, p=0.305).

Kaplan-Meier estimates for RFS at 5 and 10 years were 89.6% and 72.9% for the conjunctival EMZL group and 91.3% and 70.8% for the other ocular adnexal EMZL group, respectively. Tumour location was not associated with RFS (log-rank test, p=0.787) ( figure 2A ). Survival curves of ipsilateral local ( figure 2B ), contralateral local ( figure 2C ) and systemic recurrence ( figure 2D ) were not significantly different between the conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZL groups (log-rank test, p>0.05).

Of the 181 patients who achieved CR after primary treatment, 28 (15.5%) developed recurrence. Among the 10 patients with recurrent conjunctival EMZL, ipsilateral local recurrence was found in 3, contralateral local recurrence in 6 and systemic recurrence in 1. Among the 18 patients with other ocular adnexal EMZL with recurrence, ipsilateral local recurrence was found in eight patients, contralateral local recurrence in 6 and systemic recurrence in 4.

Kaplan-Meier survival analysis for overall survival (OS) and disease-specific survival (DSS). (A) OS curves for conjunctival and other ocular adnexal extranodal marginal zone B-cell lymphomas (EMZL). The Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrate a significant difference between the two groups (log-rank test, p=0.040). (B) DSS curves for conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZL. The Kaplan-Meier curves demonstrate no significant difference between the conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZL groups (log-rank test, p=0.800).

Kaplan-Meier estimates for OS at 5 and 10 years were 98.2% and 98.2% for the conjunctival EMZL group and 93.4% and 84.7% for the other ocular adnexal EMZL group, respectively. Tumour location was associated with OS (log-rank test, p=0.040) ( figure 1A ). However, Kaplan-Meier estimates for DSS at 5 and 10 years were 98.2% and 98.2% for the conjunctival EMZL group and 98.6% and 95.2% for the other ocular adnexal EMZL group, respectively. Tumour location did not show any association with DSS (log-rank test, p=0.800) ( figure 1B ).

During the follow-up period, 11 patients (5.6%) died; death was directly attributed to lymphoma in only three of these patients (1.5%). The other eight patients died due to the following reasons: lung cancer (1), oesophageal cancer (1), stroke (1), urinary tract infection (1), duodenal ulcer haemorrhage (1) and unknown causes (3).

Several features were noted that distinguished patients with conjunctival EMZL from patients with other ocular adnexal EMZL ( table 1 ). Conjunctival EMZL was found in younger patients (40.3±10.3 vs 54.3±13.4 years, p<0.0001) and showed a female predilection (75.3% vs 35.9%, p<0.0001), a higher rate of bilateral cases (40.7% vs 11.1%, p<0.0001) and a lower rate of systemic involvement (1.2% vs 9.4%, p=0.030) than other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Bone marrow involvement was not significantly different between conjunctival and the other ocular adnexal EMZLs (1.2% vs 2.6%, p=0.646). With respect to the primary treatment modality, RT was performed in 79 (97.5%) of the patients with conjunctival EMZL and 103 (88.0%) of the patients with other ocular adnexal EMZLs, whereas chemotherapy was performed in 1 (1.2%) and 11 (9.4%) of the patients in the two groups, respectively. Achievement of CR after primary treatment was significantly different between patients with conjunctival versus other ocular adnexal EMZLs (98.8% vs 89.5%, p=0.016). Furthermore, achievement of CR after primary RT was also significantly different between patients with conjunctival versus other ocular adnexal EMZLs (100.0% vs 93.20%, p=0.019). However, the Ki-67 proliferation index was not significantly different between the two groups (6.5%±4.1% vs 9.7±15.0%, p=0.158). Ki-67 proliferation index was examined in 28 patients (34.6%) of conjunctival and 51 patients (43.6%) of the other ocular adnexal EMZL. Follow-up duration was not significantly different between the conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZL groups (70.1±52.6 vs 74.9±55.7 months, p=0.539).

Table 1 summarises the demographic and clinical characteristics of the patients included in the study. On staging workup at the time of presentation, 12 patients (6.1%) demonstrated systemic involvement. Forty-six patients (23.2%) had bilateral disease on initial presentation. A total of 194 patients were treated with RT or chemotherapy and 4 patients (2.0%) underwent observation due to refusal of treatment. One hundred and eighty-one (93.3%) of the 194 treated patients demonstrated CR following primary treatment. All patients who declined treatment showed stable disease without development of systemic disease during follow-up. The median follow-up period was 60.9 months (range: 1.3–241.7 months).

Two hundred and forty-three patients were diagnosed with primary ocular adnexal lymphoma and treated at our institution. Among them, 20 patients were diagnosed with non-EMZL as follows: 13 diffuse large B-cell lymphomas, 4 mantle cell lymphomas, 1 peripheral T-cell lymphoma, 1 Burkitt’s lymphoma and 1 anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Twenty-five patients were excluded due to follow-up loss after diagnosis. Finally, 198 patients with primary ocular adnexal EMZL were included in this study. Among them, to clear the diagnosis of EMZL, immunohistochemistry with a molecular marker of CD3 was performed in 68 cases, CD5 in 34 cases, CD20 in 108 cases, Bcl-2 in 11 cases and Bcl-6 in 13 cases. Genetic test of IgH gene rearrangement was performed in 61 cases. Primary ocular adnexal EMZL was located in the conjunctiva in 81 patients (40.9%) and in other ocular adnexa in 117 patients (59.1%). The latter group included 99 orbit, 4 eyelid and 14 lacrimal gland EMZLs.

Discussion

In the present study, several clinical characteristics were depicted in ocular adnexal EMZL. The mean age of diagnosis was 48.6 years, which is consistent with previous Korean studies on ocular adnexal lymphoma (46–46.3 years).4 5 In the studied Western populations, however, the age at diagnosis was older (63 years),8–10 as it was in the studied Japanese populations (60–61 years).11 12 These findings suggest that geographic location may affect the age of diagnosis of ocular adnexal lymphoma.

At initial presentation, 6.1% of all patients with primary ocular adnexal EMZL showed systemic involvement on extensive systemic workup. Previous studies have reported higher rates of systemic involvement of ocular adnexal EMZL. For instance, Hatef et al 13 reported that 31.6% (6/19) of patients with ocular adnexal EMZL showed systemic involvement at diagnosis. Thuro et al 14 reported that 11.9% (7/59) of patients with ocular adnexal EMZL showed bone marrow involvement at diagnosis and concluded that positron emission tomography (PET) and bone marrow biopsy showed reasonable yield at the initial staging workup. However, these two reports included secondary ocular adnexal EMZL cases: 34.9% (15/43) of the patients in Hatef et al’s and 28.6% (34/119) of the patients in Thuro et al’s study had secondary ocular adnexal lymphoma. Therefore, the rates of systemic involvement from these two studies cannot be compared directly with the results of our series. The reported rates of systemic involvement in primary ocular adnexal EMZL have ranged from 14.0% to 16.3% in previous reports9 15 and are relatively low compared with the rates of ocular adnexal lymphoma of other histological types (8.7%–46.4%). Although the rate of systemic involvement in this study was relatively low, patients diagnosed with primary ocular adnexal EMZL should nevertheless undergo thorough evaluation at initial examination to identify treatable lesions.

Bone marrow involvement was found in 2.0% of all patients in the current study. Other studies also observed a low rate of 0.0% (0/21) bone marrow involvement in conjunctival EMZL16 and of 8.6% (10/116) ocular adnexal EMZL.9 According to the previous guidelines outlined by Cheson et al for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, bone marrow biopsy is a standard procedure in lymphoma staging.17 However, in the new guidelines by Cheson et al, bone marrow biopsy can be replaced with PET-CT in Hodgkin’s lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. However, data for EMZL were insufficient to change standard practice.7 Due to the indolent features of EMZL, PET is not a sufficiently sensitive method to discriminate bone marrow infiltration from other aggressive lymphoma histologies.18 In the current study, three of four patients diagnosed with bone marrow involvement by bone marrow biopsy also underwent PET examination, none of which identified any bone marrow involvement sign in PET examination. Therefore, despite the low incidence of bone marrow involvement in primary ocular adnexal EMZL, bone marrow examination is necessary for accurate staging and for deciding the most appropriate treatment method.

The conjunctiva contains eye-associated lymphoid tissue, and thus conjunctival EMZL is true mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma in contrast to orbital lymphoma.19 Therefore, the clinical manifestation of ocular adnexal EMZL could be different to the primary site.19 In the present study, conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs demonstrated differences in demographics. Conjunctival EMZL showed a tendency to occur at a younger age with higher bilaterality than other ocular adnexal EMZLs. These findings may suggest a role for environmental factors in the pathogenesis of conjunctival EMZL, since the conjunctiva is directly exposed to the external environment. Suggested causative factors include infectious agents (eg, Chlamydia psittaci 20 or Helicobacter pylori 21) and autoimmune disease (eg, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis22 or Sjögren syndrome22). We performed C. psittaci DNA PCR test in 18 cases of conjunctival EMZL in a certain period of time. Only a 31-year-old female with conjunctival EMZL showed positive result. The study of H. pylori was also performed in 33 cases of conjunctival EMZL in the same period, including 17 cases with gastric biopsy and 16 cases with Campylobacter-like organism test in conjunctival biopsy. Among them, 47.1% (8/17) of gastric biopsy and 6.3% (1/16) of conjunctival biopsy showed a positive result. H. pylori may be associated with development of conjunctival EMZL and its younger presentation5; however, further study is warranted. For autoimmune disease as possible pathogenesis, we neither could find any autoimmune disease nor IgG4 disease in our patient series. Conjunctival EMZL also has a female predilection (75.3%), in contrast to other ocular adnexal EMZLs, which is consistent with previous report.23 This finding suggests a role for hormonal factors and autoimmune mechanisms in the pathogenesis of conjunctival EMZL.

The rate of systemic involvement was significantly different between conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Conjunctival EMZL demonstrated a lower rate of systemic involvement at diagnosis and a higher rate of CR to primary treatment compared with other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Only one (1.2%) patient with conjunctival EMZL showed systemic involvement. This patient was the only poor responder to treatment for conjunctival EMZL and showed bone marrow involvement at initial workup and rectal involvement, even after chemotherapy. With the exception of this patient, conjunctival EMZL showed no systemic involvement during the follow-up period. Of note, the rate of bone marrow involvement was not significantly different between conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs.

Despite differences in clinical characteristics of conjunctival EMZL compared with other ocular adnexal EMZLs, prognosis was not different between the two groups. OS of conjunctival versus other ocular adnexal EMZLs demonstrated a statistically significant difference; however, DSS did not vary between the two groups. These differences in OS and DSS might be due to the age at diagnosis. Older patients in the other ocular adnexal EMZL group might have a diathesis to suffer from other fatal illnesses. RFS also showed no significant difference between the conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZL groups, despite the different rates of systemic involvement. Results that systemic involvement of EMZL does not change the outcome of patients are consistent with previously reported findings.24

According to ROC curve analyses for age as predictors of systemic involvement and response to primary treatment, initial systemic evaluation and close post-treatment follow-up seems to be more important for old patients, especially after 50 years of age.

Several reports have emphasised the need for lifetime follow-up of EMZL.9 25 In the present study, the mean RFS time was 66.2 months. Sixteen patients (57% of all recurred patients) showed recurrence 5 years after the initial diagnosis, and three patients (11%) had recurrence as much as 10 years after the initial diagnosis. Although the recurrence rate was low, a long-term follow-up is necessary considering that late recurrent cases were observed.

The current study has a weakness of being a retrospective study. There may also have been selection bias, since the study took place at a tertiary care centre. Moreover, we had cases of EMZL diagnosed with morphological criteria without immunophenotyping or genetic test in some portion of the cases. However, to the best of our knowledge, the current study is the first report to identify clinical differences between conjunctival and other ocular adnexal EMZLs and analysed the largest series of patients with ocular adnexal EMZL at a single institution.

In conclusion, conjunctival EMZL was associated with younger age and showed a female predilection, a higher rate of bilaterality, a lower rate of systemic involvement and a higher rate of CR than other ocular adnexal EMZLs. These findings suggest different mechanisms of pathogenesis for conjunctival EMZL versus other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Due to the indolent features of EMZL, DSS was not different between conjunctival versus other ocular adnexal EMZLs. Because of the late recurring pattern, long-term follow-up is required for patients with ocular adnexal EMZL.