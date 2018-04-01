Anterior segment optical coherence tomography angle and vault analysis after toric and non-toric implantable collamer lens V4c implantation in patients with high myopia

Methods Longitudinal, prospective, case series. Patients with high myopia (>6 dioptres) underwent toric and non-toric ICL V4c implantation. Optical coherence tomography measurements were taken under different lighting conditions preoperatively and at 1 week and 1, 6 and 12 months of follow-up.

Results Seventy-six eyes of 42 patients underwent ICL V4c implantation. Mean age was 27.4 years (±5.14 years, range 20 to 39 years). The average iridocorneal angle showed a statistically significant decrease (p<0.05) in all mesopic, scotopic and photopic conditions after 1 week of surgery compared with the preoperative measurements; in mesopic conditions, it decreased 14.1°, in photopic conditions 14.8° and scotopic conditions 13.2°. The angle measurement had a statistically significant change only in mesopic conditions (p=0.01) over the 1-year follow-up. The average vault under mesopic conditions was 0.661±0.21 mm at week 1. The vault measurement change was statistically significant over the 1-year follow-up in mesopic conditions (p=0.01). Refractive results showed a significant improvement in both uncorrected and corrected distance visual acuity (p<0.001).