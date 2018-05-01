Cumulative retention rate of adalimumab in patients with Behçet’s disease-related uveitis: a four-year follow-up study

Abstract

Background/aims Adalimumab (ADA) has been shown to be an effective treatment for Behçet’s disease (BD)-related uveitis. We aimed at evaluating the cumulative retention rate of ADA during a 48-month follow-up period in patients with BD-related uveitis, the impact of a concomitant use of disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) on ADA retention rate, and differences according to the various lines of biologic therapy (ie, first- vs second-line or more). Predictive factors of response to ADA were also investigated.

Methods We enrolled patients diagnosed with BD-related uveitis and treated with ADA between January 2009 and December 2016. Cumulative survival rates were studied using the Kaplan-Meier plot, while the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used to compare survival curves. Statistical analysis was performed to identify differences according to the response to ADA.

Results 54 consecutive patients (82 eyes) were eligible for analysis. The drug retention rate at 12- and 48-month follow-up was 76.9% and 63.5%, respectively. No statistically significant differences were identified according to the use of concomitant DMARDs (p=0.27) and to the different lines of ADA treatment (p=0.37). No significant differences were found between patients continuing and discontinuing ADA in terms of age (p=0.24), age at BD onset (p=0.81), age at uveitis onset (p=0.56), overall BD duration (p=0.055), uveitis duration (p=0.46), human leucocyte antigen-B51 positivity (p=0.51), and gender (p=0.47).