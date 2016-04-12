Immunopathology and histopathology of conjunctival biopsies in patients with presumed idiopathic punctal stenosis

Abstract

Background/aims Numerous processes have been implicated as causes of punctal stenosis. Recent studies have highlighted inflammation in punctoplasty specimens in patients with punctal stenosis. Conjunctival biopsy has been suggested as a means to determine underlying aetiologies, although little is known regarding what conjunctival pathologies are associated with punctal stenosis. Our objective is to examine the pathological and immunological findings in conjunctival biopsy specimens in patients with presumed idiopathic punctal stenosis.

Methods A retrospective chart review was performed at a single institution over a 5 year period of patients with presumed idiopathic punctal stenosis who underwent conjunctival biopsy for histopathological and/or direct immunofluorescence (DIF) examination. Patients with known aetiologies of punctal stenosis were excluded.

Results 23 patients met inclusion criteria. Conjunctival biopsies (n=36) from all 23 patients underwent histological examination. 35 specimens (97.2%) showed lymphocytic infiltrates. Two patients (8.7%) had findings suggestive of sarcoidosis. Conjunctival biopsies from 18 of the 23 patients were also evaluated by DIF. Nine patients (50.0%) had fibrinogen characteristics suggestive of lichen planus. There were no complications related to the conjunctival biopsy procedures.