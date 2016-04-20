Outcomes of surgical interventions for primary childhood glaucoma in Northern Tanzania

Abstract

Aim To evaluate goniotomy, trabeculotomy, transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (TSCPC) and trabeculectomy as initial procedures in children with primary childhood glaucoma from Northern Tanzania.

Methods A retrospective analysis of consecutive interventions for primary childhood glaucoma from 2000 to 2013 was conducted at the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre. Success was defined as postoperative intraocular pressure (IOP) below 22 mmHg. Success rates, IOP, visual acuity (VA), subsequent interventions and potential risk factors for failure were reported for the respective interventions.

Results The study included 116 eyes of 70 children (age 4.6±5.9 years) with primary childhood glaucoma; 46 (65.7%) children were male. The preoperative IOP was 33.1±10.2 mmHg, the preoperative cup/disc (CD) ratio 0.71±0.3 and the corneal diameter 13.3±1.4 mm. As a primary intervention, 61 (52.6%) eyes underwent goniotomy, 10 (8.6%) eyes trabeculotomy, 12 (10.3%) TSCPC and 33 (28.4%) trabeculectomy. Follow-up data after 12 months were available for 63 (54.3%) eyes. Success rates at 12 months were 38% (goniotomy), 30% (trabeculotomy), 17% (TSCPC) and 64% (trabeculectomy). All interventions achieved a statistically significant IOP reduction at 3, 6 and 12 months, except for trabeculotomy after 6 months and TSCPC at all time points. Postoperative endophthalmitis occurred in one child treated with trabeculectomy. VA in 82% of all eyes was maintained or had improved after 12 months.