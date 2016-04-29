Incidence of eyelid basal cell carcinoma in England: 2000–2010

Abstract

Introduction Basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) are the most frequently diagnosed type of skin cancer, with eyelid (including canthus) BCCs accounting for a notable proportion of these. Using population-based data from the English Cancer Registries, we report here the incidence of eyelid BCCs in England, for the period 2000–2010.

Methods ICD-10 and histology codes for eyelid BCCs (including canthus) from the English National Cancer Data Repository were used to identify incident events. Crude incidence rates by age and sex, together with directly standardised incidence rates for eyelid BCCs in England in 3-year cohorts, are presented, in keeping with the reporting practice of the English Cancer Registries.

Results Over the 11-year study period, there were a total of 33 610 recorded eyelid BCCs; 18 146 in females and 15 464 in males. There were regional variations in registrations. Incidence of eyelid BCCs increased with age. No major change in the age-standardised incidence of BCC was observed during the period 2000–2010. Overall, the age-standardised incidence of BCCs during 2008–2010 was similar for males and females (4.51 per 100 000 (95% CI 4.37 to 4.65) and 4.53 per 100 000 (95% CI 4.40 to 4.67), respectively). However, females under 50 years of age had higher incidence rates, and males over 75 years of age had higher rates.