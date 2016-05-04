rss
Internal limiting membrane translocation for refractory macular holes

  1. Nuno Lourenço Gomes3
  1. 1Department of Ophthalmology, Centro Hospitalar do Baixo Vouga, Porto, Portugal
  2. 2Department of Ophthalmology, Centro de Oftalmología Barraquer, Barcelona, Spain
  3. 3Department of Ophthalmology, Hospital de Braga, Braga, Portugal
  1. Correspondence to Dr Joana Pires, Avenida Artur Ravara, Aveiro 3814-501, Portugal; jpires13{at}gmail.com
  • Received 28 December 2015
  • Revised 27 February 2016
  • Accepted 16 April 2016
  • Published Online First 4 May 2016

Abstract

Background/aims Closure is more difficult to achieve in macular holes that remain open following a previous unsuccessful pars plana vitrectomy (PPV). We present our results with the internal limiting membrane (ILM) translocation technique that is used to optimise outcomes in refractory macular holes.

Methods A prospective, interventional, case series was conducted. 12 eyes of 12 consecutive patients with incomplete sealing of the macular hole (open and type 2 closure) after a previous PPV with ILM peeling were included. Measured baseline parameters included best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and macular hole smallest diameter, base diameter and height. Surgeries were performed by harvesting a fragment of the ILM near the vascular arcades and subsequently placing it inside the hole. Postoperative measured outcomes included macular hole status, foveal contour, outer retina integrity, BCVA and surgery-related complications.

Results Anatomic closure occurred in 11 of 12 eyes (91%). This technique elicited a statistically significant improvement in BCVA (p=0.008). Mean BCVA was 20/400 at study baseline and 20/160 at final follow-up. However, less than 16.7% of cases had a final BCVA of ≥20/63.

Conclusion The ILM translocation technique seems to facilitate persistent idiopathic macular hole closure, where primary surgery with PPV and ILM peeling failed.

