Quantitative analysis of vitreous inflammation using optical coherence tomography in patients receiving sub-Tenon's triamcinolone acetonide for uveitic cystoid macular oedema

Institute of Inflammation and Ageing, College of Medical and Dental Sciences, University of Birmingham

Abstract

Background/aims To evaluate the vitreous signals obtained on spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) in patients with uveitic cystoid macular oedema (CMO) and compare these signals before and after sub-Tenon's triamcinolone acetonide injection.

Methods Retrospective study with standardised longitudinal imaging preintervention and postintervention. The study cohort comprises 22 patients (22 eyes) with uveitic CMO receiving a sub-Tenon's triamcinolone acetonide (STTA) injection. Post hoc analysis of SD-OCT images using custom software provided an ‘absolute’ measurement of vitreous signal intensity, which was expressed as a ratio to the retinal pigment epithelium intensity (‘VIT/RPE-relative intensity’) in arbitrary units.

Main outcome measure Difference in VIT/RPE-relative intensity before and after treatment.

Results Treatment with STTA resulted in a significant reduction in VIT/RPE-relative intensity, which was associated with both a reduction in central retinal thickness (CRT) and improvement in visual acuity. Mean (SD) VIT/RPE-relative intensity pretreatment was 0.139 (0.074) versus 0.053 (0.028) post-treatment (p=3×10−5). Mean (SD) CRT was 581 μm (119 μm) pretreatment versus 333 μm (95 μm) post-treatment (p=2×10−8); the mean reduction in CRT was 248 (95% CI 189 to 306). The correlation coefficient between VIT/RPE-relative intensity and CRT was 0.534 (p=0.011) and between VIT/RPE-relative intensity and visual acuity was 0.702 (p=0.0001).