Quantification of retinal layer thickness changes in acute macular neuroretinopathy
- Marion R Munk1,2,3,
- Marco Beck1,
- Simone Kolb1,
- Michael Larsen4,
- Steffen Hamann4,
- Christophe Valmaggia5,
- Martin S Zinkernagel1,3,6
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Switzerland
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA
- 3Bern Photographic Reading Center, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Switzerland
- 4Department of Ophthalmology, Rigshospitalet—Glostrup, University of Copenhagen, Glostrup, Denmark
- 5Department of Ophthalmology, Kantonspital St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland
- 6Department of Clinical Research, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Switzerland
- Correspondence to Martin S Zinkernagel, MD, PhD, Department of Ophthalmology, Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, University of Bern, Freiburgstrasse 4, 3010 Bern, Switzerland; martin.zinkernagel{at}insel.ch
- Received 6 January 2016
- Revised 8 March 2016
- Accepted 16 April 2016
- Published Online First 11 May 2016
Abstract
Purpose To quantitatively evaluate retinal layer thickness changes in acute macular neuroretinopathy (AMN).
Methods AMN areas were identified using near-infrared reflectance (NIR) images. Intraretinal layer segmentation using Heidelberg software was performed. The inbuilt ETDRS -grid was moved onto the AMN lesion and the mean retinal layer thicknesses of the central grid were recorded and compared with the corresponding area of the fellow eye at initial presentation and during follow-up.
Results Eleven patients were included (mean age 26±6 years). AMN lesions at baseline had a significantly thinner outer nuclear layer (ONL) (51±21 µm vs 73±17 µm, p=0.002). The other layers, including inner nuclear layer (37±8 µm vs 38±6 µm, p=0.9) and outer plexiform layer (OPL) (45±19 µm vs 33±16 µm, p=0.1) did not show significant differences between the study eyes and fellow eyes. Adjacent to NIR image lesions, areas of OPL thickening were identified (study eye: 50±14 µm vs fellow eye: 39±16 µm, p=0.005) with corresponding thinning of ONL (study eye: 52±16 µm vs fellow eye: 69±16 µm, p=0.002).
Conclusions AMN presents with characteristic quantitative retinal changes and the extent of the lesion may be more extensive than initially presumed from NIR image lesions.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/