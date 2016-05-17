Effectiveness and safety of dexamethasone implants for postsurgical macular oedema including Irvine–Gass syndrome: the EPISODIC-2 study

Methods Descriptive, observational, retrospective, consecutive, uncontrolled, multicentre, national case series. One hundred patients were included between April 2011 and June 2014, with a minimum of 1-year follow-up. Patients received dexamethasone implant 0.7 mg at baseline. Clinical characteristics, best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), central subfield macular thickness (CSMT) and intraocular pressure were measured at each visit. The main outcome measure was the change in BCVA (Early Treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy Study (ETDRS) letters: L). An analysis of predictive factors of treatment response is also provided.

Results Mean improvement in BCVA was 9.6 (±10.6) L at month 6 and 10.3 (±10.7) L at month 12 (p<0.001). The proportion of eyes with gains in BCVA of 15 or more letters was 32.5% and 37.5% at months 6 and 12, respectively. The mean reduction in CSMT was 135.2 and 160.9 µm at months 6 and 12, respectively (p<0.001). Thirty-seven per cent of patients did not need a second injection after the first injection during follow-up. The presence of at least one PSMO risk factor decreases the probability of a gain in visual acuity (VA) ≥10 L (p=0.006). Initial VA ≤50 L at baseline and non-naïve status decrease the probability of having only one injection during follow-up (p=0.044).