T-shaped macular buckling combined with 25G pars plana vitrectomy for macular hole, macular schisis, and macular detachment in highly myopic eyes
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, Academic Medical Center (AMC), University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- 2Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
- 3King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- 4Department of Ophthalmology, UOSD Glaucoma, University of Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy
- 5Department of Ophthalmology, University of Turin, Turin, Italy
- 6MIOS SA, Retina and ocular inflammation, Lausanne, Switzerland
- Correspondence to Dr Marco Mura, Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA; The King Khaled Eye Specialist Hospital, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; mmura1{at}jhmi.edu
- Received 16 November 2015
- Revised 4 April 2016
- Accepted 9 May 2016
- Published Online First 27 May 2016
Abstract
Objective To report our experience using the T-shaped macular buckle (MB) with or without pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) as primary surgery or with a previous failed surgical approach in patients affected by high myopia and macular hole (MH) with or without macular detachment and with or without macular schisis. The primary goal was to evaluate complete closure of the MH and reattachment of the retina.
Design Retrospective case series of 21 consecutive patients who underwent T-shaped MB implant alone or combined with PPV at the Academic Medical Center in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, between January 2013 and November 2014. The mean axial length was 31.22 mm. The mean follow-up period was 7 months.
Results Retinal reattachment was achieved in 100% of cases while MH closure was achieved in 90.5%. No major perioperative complications were observed. Best corrected visual acuity improved in 71.4% of patients.
Conclusions MB combined with PPV should be considered as the preferred surgical approach both in primary and recurrent retinal detachment secondary to MH in high myopic eyes.