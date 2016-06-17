Correlation in retinal nerve fibre layer thickness in uveitis and healthy eyes using scanning laser polarimetry and optical coherence tomography

Abstract

Purpose To evaluate the correlation of retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) thickness measured using spectral domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT) and scanning laser polarimetry (SLP) in uveitic eyes compared with healthy eyes.

Methods A descriptive, observational, prospective, consecutive, cross-sectional, controlled, monocentre case series was conducted from May to October 2015. Clinical characteristics, best-corrected visual acuity, intraocular pressure, RNFL thickness measurement with SD-OCT and SLP using GDx variable corneal compensation (GDx VCC) were performed for each patient. An evaluation of anterior chamber inflammation with laser flare-cell meter was also carried out. Correlations between SD-OCT and GDx VCC RNFL measurement were evaluated by linear regression analysis.

Results Fifty-four patients were included and divided into two groups: 50 healthy eyes in 29 patients and 42 uveitic eyes in 25 patients. The mean RNFL thickness was 98.08(±8.42) and 113.21(±20.53) μm in the healthy group and the uveitic group, respectively, when measured with SD-OCT (p<0.001); and 56.43(±5.24) and 58.77(±6.67) μm, respectively, when measured with GDx VCC (p=0.078). There was a strong correlation between total average RNFL thickness measured using SD-OCT and GDX (r=0.48, p<0.001) in healthy eyes but there was no correlation in the uveitic eyes (r=0.2, p=0.19).

Conclusions RNFL thickness was significantly greater when measured using SD-OCT in active uveitis as compared with GDx. There was no correlation between the RNFL thickness measurements obtained using the two techniques in uveitic eyes. The discrepancies between the results suggest that for these patients both techniques should be used in conjunction to obtain an accurate measurement of RNFL.