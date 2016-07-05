Boston keratoprosthesis type I in the elderly
- Gelareh Homayounfar,
- Christina M Grassi,
- Ahmad Al-Moujahed,
- Kathryn A Colby,
- Claes H Dohlman,
- James Chodosh
- Correspondence to Dr James Chodosh, Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Howe Laboratory, Harvard Medical School, 243 Charles Street, Boston MA 02114, USA; james_chodosh{at}meei.harvard.edu
- Received 19 September 2015
- Revised 9 May 2016
- Accepted 18 June 2016
- Published Online First 5 July 2016
Abstract
Background/aims To determine the outcomes of Boston type I keratoprosthesis implanted in elderly patients.
Methods A retrospective case series was performed on patients at least 75 years old who received the Boston type I keratoprosthesis between 1 January 2007 and 31 December 2012. Preoperative diagnosis, interval visual acuity, keratoprosthesis retention and postoperative complications were recorded for each patient.
Results Forty-four Boston type I keratoprostheses were implanted in 44 eyes of 43 patients. The most common indication for surgery was corneal graft failure (n=23; 52.3%) followed by corneal scar (n=8; 18.2%) and limbal stem cell dysfunction (n=8; 18.2%). All patients had preoperative visual acuity of ≤20/200. Thirty-six of 44 (82%) patients achieved visual acuity of 20/200 or better postoperatively, and 20 of those (55.6%) maintained 20/200 or better for 1 year after surgery. The median length of follow-up was 825 days (range: 27–2193 days), and at the last follow-up visit, 20 of 44 (45.5%) had 20/200 or better vision. The median best-corrected visual acuity (logMAR) improved from 2.6 preoperatively to 1.0 at 1 year postoperative (p<0.00001). Device retention at 1 year postoperative was 88.9%. The most common postoperative complications were retroprosthetic membrane formation in 20 patients (45.5%) and cystoid macular oedema in six patients (13.6%). One patient developed keratitis and consecutive endophthalmitis 2 months after surgery and required enucleation.
Conclusions Boston type I keratoprosthesis is an effective modality in corneal blindness in elderly patients. Failure to restore or maintain ambulatory vision was typically due to non-corneal comorbidities, often unrelated to the keratoprosthesis.