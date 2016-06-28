Association between self-reported bupropion use and glaucoma: a population-based study

Methods This cross-sectional study included 6760 participants in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2005 and 2008, age ≥40 years, who responded to a question regarding their glaucoma status. Participants were interviewed regarding the use of prescription medications, and those ascertained as having used bupropion were further divided into groups based on duration of usage. Other relevant information, including demographics, comorbidities and health-related behaviours, was obtained via interview. Multivariate logistic regression was performed to determine the OR and 95% CIs for association between bupropion use and prevalent glaucoma. Covariates in the final multivariate model included parameters associated with glaucoma at p<0.1: age, gender, ethnicity and annual income.