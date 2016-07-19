The use of Bruch's membrane opening-based optical coherence tomography of the optic nerve head for glaucoma detection in microdiscs

Methods 82 eyes of 82 patients with disc size <1.63 mm 2 underwent SD-OCT and CSLT measurements, visual field testing and clinical examination. BMO-based minimal rim width (BMO-MRW), retinal nerve fibre layer thickness (RNFLT) in SD-OCT and rim area measured in CSLT were compared and correlated with visual field defects.

Results 51 patients with glaucoma, 11 patients with ocular hypertension (OHT) and 20 healthy controls had a mean disc area of 1.36±0.19 mm2 in CSLT, and BMO area was 1.45±0.22 mm2 (r=0.17; p=0.12). In patients with glaucoma, visual field mean defect was −7.5±6.7 dB. Global BMO-MRW correlated better with visual field function (Spearman's r=0.65; p<0.001) than RNFLT (r=0.58; p≤0.001) and CSLT rim area (r=0.47; p=0.004). BMO-MRW significantly deteriorated with progressive visual field loss (p<0.001). In receiver operating characteristic analysis, sensitivity of BMO-MRW was 68.6% at 95% specificity (area under curve (AUC)=0.87), similar to sensitivity of RNFLT (66.4%; AUC=0.81). Performance of CSLT rim area was significantly worse (AUC=0.70, p=0.008). In healthy controls, mean BMO-MRW was 344.3±64.1 µm, mean RNFLT 78.0±11.3 µm and CSLT mean rim area 1.07±0.18 mm2.