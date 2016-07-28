Validation of an instrument to assess visual ability in children with visual impairment in China
- Jinhai Huang1,2,
- Jyoti Khadka1,3,
- Rongrong Gao1,
- Sifang Zhang1,
- Wenpeng Dong1,
- Fangjun Bao1,
- Haisi Chen1,
- Qinmei Wang1,2,
- Hao Chen1,2,
- Konrad Pesudovs3
- 1School of Ophthalmology and Optometry and Eye Hospital, Wenzhou Medical University, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China
- 2Key Laboratory of Vision Science, Ministry of Health P.R. China, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China
- 3Discipline of Optometry, Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia
- Correspondence to Dr Hao Chen, Eye Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, 270 West Xueyuan Road, Wenzhou, Zhejiang 325027, China; chenhao{at}mail.eye.ac.cn and Dr Qinmei Wang; wqm6{at}mail.eye.ac.cn
- Received 13 April 2016
- Revised 23 June 2016
- Accepted 6 July 2016
- Published Online First 28 July 2016
Abstract
Objective To validate a visual ability instrument for school-aged children with visual impairment in China by translating, culturally adopting and Rasch scaling the Cardiff Visual Ability Questionnaire for Children (CVAQC).
Methods The 25-item CVAQC was translated into Mandarin using a standard protocol. The translated version (CVAQC-CN) was subjected to cognitive testing to ensure a proper cultural adaptation of its content. Then, the CVAQC-CN was interviewer-administered to 114 school-aged children and young people with visual impairment. Rasch analysis was carried out to assess its psychometric properties. The correlation between the CVAQC-CN visual ability scores and clinical measure of vision (visual acuity; VA and contrast sensitivity, CS) were assessed using Spearman's r.
Results Based on cultural adaptation exercise, cognitive testing, missing data and Rasch metrics-based iterative item removal, three items were removed from the original 25. The 22-item CVAQC-CN demonstrated excellent measurement precision (person separation index, 3.08), content validity (item separation, 10.09) and item reliability (0.99). Moreover, the CVAQC-CN was unidimensional and had no item bias. The person–item map indicated good targeting of item difficulty to person ability. The CVAQC-CN had moderate correlations between CS (−0.53, p<0.00001) and VA (0.726, p<0.00001), respectively, indicating its validity.
Conclusions The 22-item CVAQC-CN is a psychometrically robust and valid instrument to measure visual ability in children with visual impairment in China. The instrument can be used as a clinical and research outcome measure to assess the change in visual ability after low vision rehabilitation intervention.