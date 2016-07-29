Relationship between corneal hysteresis and lamina cribrosa displacement after medical reduction of intraocular pressure

Abstract

Purpose To evaluate the relationship between the displacement of the lamina cribrosa (LC) and prelaminar tissue with corneal hysteresis (CH) using spectral-domain coherence tomography (SD-OCT) after reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) with medical treatment.

Methods Sixty-one eyes of 61 patients with ocular hypertension or primary open-angle glaucoma who were going to start with treatment were imaged by means of 12 cross-sectional scans of the optic nerve using enhanced depth imaging SD-OCT before and after 1 week of treatment. We used the ‘follow-up’ mode to make sure that all the measurements were performed in the same location. We also measured the CH using an Ocular Response Analyzer, and we related it to the magnitude of displacement of LC and prelaminar tissue and the thickness of both structures.

Results There was a significant variation of LC thickness from 132.66±37.40 to 160.09±41.13 µm (p<0001). LC distance was significantly reduced from 258.53±145 µm before treatment to 239.86±135 µm after it. No significant changes were found in the thickness and movement of prelaminar tissue before and after treatment. The only factors related with LC displacement were CH (R2=0.48) and age (R2=0.42).