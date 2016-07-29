Relationship between corneal hysteresis and lamina cribrosa displacement after medical reduction of intraocular pressure
- 1Glaucoma and Neuro-ophthalmology Unit, FISABIO Oftalmologia Medica, Valencia, Spain
- 2Orbit and Oculoplastics Unit, FISABIO Oftalmologia Medica, Valencia, Spain
- 3Retina Unit, FISABIO Oftalmologia Medica, Valencia, Spain
- 4Glaucoma Unit, FISABIO Oftalmologia Medica, Valencia, Spain
- Correspondence to Aitor Lanzagorta-Aresti, Glaucoma and Neuro-ophthalmology Unit, FISABIO Oftalmologia Medica, Bifurcacion Pio Baroja General Aviles s/n, Valencia 46015, Spain; aitorlanzagorta{at}hotmail.com
- Received 3 July 2015
- Revised 19 January 2016
- Accepted 28 May 2016
- Published Online First 29 July 2016
Abstract
Purpose To evaluate the relationship between the displacement of the lamina cribrosa (LC) and prelaminar tissue with corneal hysteresis (CH) using spectral-domain coherence tomography (SD-OCT) after reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) with medical treatment.
Methods Sixty-one eyes of 61 patients with ocular hypertension or primary open-angle glaucoma who were going to start with treatment were imaged by means of 12 cross-sectional scans of the optic nerve using enhanced depth imaging SD-OCT before and after 1 week of treatment. We used the ‘follow-up’ mode to make sure that all the measurements were performed in the same location. We also measured the CH using an Ocular Response Analyzer, and we related it to the magnitude of displacement of LC and prelaminar tissue and the thickness of both structures.
Results There was a significant variation of LC thickness from 132.66±37.40 to 160.09±41.13 µm (p<0001). LC distance was significantly reduced from 258.53±145 µm before treatment to 239.86±135 µm after it. No significant changes were found in the thickness and movement of prelaminar tissue before and after treatment. The only factors related with LC displacement were CH (R2=0.48) and age (R2=0.42).
Conclusions A significant increase in LC thickness and a reduction in the posterior displacement of LC but not in the prelaminar tissue were demonstrated after IOP reduction with medical treatment. The factors most related with LC displacement were age and CH.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/