Morphometric characterisation of pterygium associated with corneal stromal scarring using high-resolution anterior segment optical coherence tomography
- Thomas Gasser1,
- Vito Romano2,
- Christof Seifarth1,
- Nikolaos E Bechrakis1,
- Stephen B Kaye2,
- Bernhard Steger1
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, Medical University of Innsbruck, Innsbruck, Austria
- 2Department of Corneal and External Eye Diseases, St. Paul's Eye Unit, Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, Merseyside, UK
- Correspondence to Dr Bernhard Steger, Department of Ophthalmology, Medical University of Innsbruck, Anichstrasse 35, Innsbruck 6020, Austria; bernhard.steger{at}i-med.ac.at
- Received 10 March 2016
- Revised 20 June 2016
- Accepted 17 July 2016
- Published Online First 3 August 2016
Abstract
Aims To investigate the role of high-resolution anterior segment optical coherence tomography (HR-ASOCT) in the assessment of pterygia.
Methods Single centre cross-sectional study. Patients with primary pterygium and/or pingueculae were included. Clinical assessment included HR-ASOCT, colour photography, keratometry followed by histology. Associations were tested between HR-ASOCT features of the pterygium and the degree of corneal scarring and elastotic degeneration, astigmatism and best-corrected visual acuity.
Results 29 eyes of 26 patients with pterygium and 6 patients with pinguecula were included. Apical anterior stromal scarring was found in 23 cases (79.3%) reaching a mean depth of 68.8±21.7 µm (minimum: 33 µm, maximum: 126 µm). Increased stromal scarring and subepithelial elastotic degenerative tissue was significantly associated with HR-ASOCT features of flat bridging of the corneoscleral transition zone (p<0.01) reduced thickness of the pterygium head (p=0.01), and a greater degree of corneal astigmatism (p=0.04).
Conclusions HR-ASOCT is a useful tool for the assessment and monitoring of pterygia in clinical practice. Features associated with increased stromal scarring and astigmatism are reduced thickness of the head of the pterygium and flat bridging of the corneoscleral transition zone.