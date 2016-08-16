rss
Br J Ophthalmol doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-308704
  • Clinical science

Classification of diabetic macular oedema using ultra-widefield angiography and implications for response to anti-VEGF therapy

  1. N Victor Chong2
  1. 1Nuffield Laboratory of Ophthalmology, Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences, University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, UK
  2. 2Oxford Eye Hospital, Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Oxford, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Kanmin Xue, NIHR Academic Clinical Lecturer, Nuffield Laboratory of Ophthalmology, Level 6 West Wing, John Radcliffe Hospital, Headley Way, Oxford OX3 9DU, UK; kanmin.xue{at}ndcn.ox.ac.uk
  • Received 11 March 2016
  • Revised 15 July 2016
  • Accepted 26 July 2016
  • Published Online First 16 August 2016

Abstract

Aims To characterise differential pathogeneses of diabetic macular oedema (DMO) using ultra-widefield fluorescein angiography (UWFA) and evaluate responses to anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) therapy.

Methods Ninety-nine eyes (73 consecutive patients) with anti-VEGF naïve DMO underwent UWFA and optical coherence tomography, of which 60 with central retinal thickness (CRT) >400 μm received monthly intravitreal ranibizumab injections. Best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and CRT were measured at baseline and after three injections.

Results After excluding tractional factors, DMO was categorised into three types based on UWFA: (A) microaneurysm driven (49%), (B) peripheral ischaemia (37%) and (C) neovascularisation (15%). While all three types showed similar mean CRT (p=0.257), types B and C were associated with more diffuse oedema, which extended beyond the 6.0 mm central macula (p=0.0034). Following anti-VEGF treatment, all three types showed improvement in CRT and BCVA, which reached statistical significance for types A and B. A positive correlation was found between the Peripheral Ischaemia Index and improvement in CRT (slope=2.09, R2=0.1169, p=0.0151) but not BCVA (slope=−0.00037, R2=0.001149, p=0.8152).

Conclusions UWFA facilitates the detection of peripheral ischaemia, which is associated with a significant proportion of DMO. While this group of DMO responded well to anti-VEGF therapy, it remains to be determined whether addressing the peripheral ischaemia may reduce recurrence.

