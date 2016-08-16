Optical coherence tomographic predictor of retinal non-perfused areas in eyes with macular oedema associated with retinal vein occlusion
- Taiji Hasegawa1,
- Mariko Yamashita2,
- Ichiro Maruko1,
- Hideki Koizumi1,
- Akiko Kogure1,
- Nahoko Ogata2,
- Tomohiro Iida1
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, Tokyo Women's Medical University, Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, Nara Medical University, Kashihara, Nara, Japan
- Correspondence to Dr Taiji Hasegawa, Department of Ophthalmology, Tokyo Women's Medical University, 8-1 Kawada-cho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, 162-8666, Japan; hasegawa.taiji{at}twmu.ac.jp
- Received 4 April 2016
- Revised 23 June 2016
- Accepted 24 July 2016
- Published Online First 16 August 2016
Abstract
Aim To determine whether the low reflective spaces in the retinal nerve fibre layer (RNFL) in the optical coherence tomographic (OCT) images are related to the presence of the retinal non-perfused areas in eyes with macular oedema associated with a retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
Methods We reviewed the medical records of 97 eyes with macular oedema associated with RVO. At the initial visit, eyes with macular oedema were classified into those with and those without low reflective spaces in the RNFL in the OCT images. In the fluorescein angiographic (FA) images, the eyes with more than one disc diameter of retinal non-perfusion in the area of OCT vertical scan were classified as having retinal non-perfused areas.
Results At the initial visit, low reflective spaces were observed in the RNFL in 19 of the 97 eyes with macular oedema associated with a RVO (19.6%). The percentage of eyes with a retinal non-perfused area in the FA was 84.2% in the eyes with low reflective space group but only 14.1% in those without low reflective spaces. The presence of low reflective spaces in the RNFL was significantly correlated with the presence of non-perfused areas (p<0.0001).
Conclusion The presence of low reflective spaces in the RNFL in the OCT images can predict the presence of retinal non-perfused areas in eyes with macular oedema associated with a RVO.