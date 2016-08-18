Retinal reattachment and ERG recovery after ophthalmic artery chemosurgery for advanced retinoblastoma in eyes with minimal baseline retinal function

Abstract

Aim To report retinal function outcomes after ophthalmic artery chemosurgery (OAC) for advanced retinoblastoma (RB) in eyes with minimal pretreatment retinal function.

Methods For 72 advanced RB eyes with baseline electroretinograms (ERGs) indistinguishable from noise (‘extinguished’) or flicker ERG amplitudes <25 µV (‘poor’), ERGs were obtained before OAC and at 3 months, 1 year and 2 years after OAC. Presence of baseline retinal detachments (RDs) and their subsequent resolution or persistence was also noted.

Results At 3 months, 1 year and 2 years post-OAC, ‘extinguished’ eyes showed 9/15, 4/11 and 2/6 detectable ERGs, respectively, and ‘poor’ eyes showed 19/55, 14/30 and 8/18 ERGs exceeding 25 μV, respectively. Correlations between baseline and post-OAC ERGs were poor; however, good correlation (R2) existed between ERGs post-OAC at 3 months and 1 year (0.749), at 3 months and 2 years (0.773) and at 1 year and 2 years (0.771). Overall, 49/70 eyes presented with RD; 29 RDs resolved 3 months post-OAC, with an average ERG change of +20.6 μV. Eyes with persistent RD had an average ERG change of −2.2 μV. No eyes underwent ≥25 μV change without RD resolution.