Comparison of corneal biomechanics after microincision lenticule extraction and small incision lenticule extraction
- Zhiqing Wu1,2,
- Yan Wang1,
- Jiamei Zhang1,
- Tommy C Y Chan3,4,
- Alex L K Ng5,
- George P M Cheng6,
- Vishal Jhanji3,4,7
- 1Tianjin Key Lab of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Tianjin Eye Hospital & Eye Institute, Clinical College of Ophthalmology, Tianjin Medical University, Tianjin, China
- 2Xi'an Children's Hospital, Xi'an, China
- 3Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong
- 4Department of Ophthalmology, Hong Kong Eye Hospital, Kowloon, Hong Kong
- 5Department of Ophthalmology, The University of Hong Kong, Pokfulam, Hong Kong
- 6Hong Kong Laser Eye Center, Hong Kong, Hong Kong
- 7Centre for Eye Research Australia, University of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- Correspondence to Professor Yan Wang, Tianjin Eye Hospital & Eye Institute, Tianjin Key Lab of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Tianjin Medical University, Add: No 4. Gansu Rd, Heping District, Tianjin 300020, China; wangyan7143{at}vip.sina.com
- Received 5 March 2016
- Revised 20 July 2016
- Accepted 30 July 2016
- Published Online First 19 August 2016
Abstract
Objectives To evaluate and compare the change in corneal biomechanical properties after microincision lenticule extraction (MILE) and small incision lenticule extraction (SMILE).
Methods In this prospective study, 60 eyes received MILE surgery with 2 mm opening incision, while 64 eyes received SMILE procedure with 5 mm opening incision. Corneal hysteresis (CH), corneal resistance factor (CRF) and 37 other biomechanical waveform parameters were quantitatively assessed using ocular response analyser (ORA) preoperatively and up to 6 months postoperatively. All changes were calculated as the difference between preoperative and postoperative values (Δ).
Results Both CH and CRF values decreased significantly after MILE and SMILE (p<0.001). ΔCRF (o=0.028) and ΔCRF index (ΔCRF/preoperative CRF) (p=0.043) were statistically lower for all eyes at 1-week follow-up. ΔCH index (ΔCH/preoperative CH) was statistically lower at 1-week (p=0.043) and 1-month (p=0.015) follow-ups in MILE group when compared with SMILE group. In both MILE and SMILE group, ΔCH index and ΔCRF index were positively correlated with preoperative manifest refraction spherical equivalent, residual stromal thickness (RST) index (RST/preoperative central corneal thickness) and negatively correlated with lenticule thickness (p<0.05).
Conclusions Both MILE and SMILE procedures significantly altered the biomechanical characteristics of cornea. Smaller opening incision was associated with less reduction in ORA parameters during early postoperative period.