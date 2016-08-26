Characteristics and vitreoretinal management of retinal detachment in eyes with Boston keratoprosthesis

Abstract

Purpose To review the incidence and features of vitreoretinal complications of a permanent Boston keratoprosthesis and to report the use and outcomes of 23-gauge vitrectomy to manage vitreoretinal pathology.

Design Retrospective non-comparative, interventional case series.

Subject, Participants 27 eyes of 27 patients managed with a Boston keratoprosthesis at Moorfields Eye Hospital over a 3-year period.

Methods All eyes that underwent pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) and had at least 6 months follow-up were analysed with a specific focus on the anatomical and histological characteristics of retinal detachment and outcomes of surgery.

Main outcome measures Anatomical success and characteristics of retinal detachment over the follow-up period.

Results 27 patients underwent Boston keratoprosthesis implantation over the study period. Of these, six (22%) required PPV for retinal detachment which demonstrated a specific pattern of serous elevation with subsequent severe anterior proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR). The mean follow-up period was 9 months (range 6–14 months). At final follow-up, visual acuity ranged from perception of light to 6/18, and five of six cases had attached retinae under the silicone oil. Histological analysis of a subretinal membrane demonstrated a predominantly glial/retinal pigment epithelium fibrocellular tissue, consistent with PVR.