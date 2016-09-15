Long-term functional results following vitrectomy for advanced retinopathy of prematurity

Results Eighty-eight eyes of 65 infants who underwent LSV or LV for stage 4 or 5 ROP were included in the study. The mean follow-up was 6.9 years. The anatomic success rate was 89% (17/19) for stage 4A, 63% (24/38) for stage 4B, and 42% (13/31) for stage 5. Forty-five eyes (51%) had measurable visual acuity (VA). The approximate Snellen VA equivalent was 20/550 for stage 4A, 20/1600 for stage 4B, and 20/4000 for stage 5. The remaining 39% (34/88) had light perception or no light perception. Owing to neurological conditions, VA in nine eyes (10%) could not be measured. Anatomic and visual outcomes were not associated with surgical technique.