Ocular hypotensive effect of the novel EP3/FP agonist ONO-9054 versus Xalatan: results of a 28-day, double-masked, randomised study

Abstract

Background/aims ONO-9054 is being developed for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG). This study compared the novel dual EP3/FP agonist ONO-9054 with the FP agonist Xalatan.

Methods Adults (n=123) with bilateral mild/moderate OAG or OHT, with unmedicated IOP of ≥24 mm Hg at 8:00 hours, ≥21 mm Hg at 10:00 hours and ≤36 mm Hg, were randomised 1:1 to receive ONO-9054 (0.003%, 30 μg/mL) or Xalatan (0.005%, 50 μg/mL) once daily for 28 days.

Results Day 29 mean diurnal IOP was −7.2 mm Hg for ONO-9054 vs −6.6 mm Hg for Xalatan. At 08:00 hours, the IOPs were comparable, and at all later time points the decrease in IOP was greater for ONO-9054. On day 29, the odds of a mean IOP reduction of ≤−25%, ≤−30% and ≤−35% for ONO-9054 were 2.39, 2.37 and 4.85 times more, respectively, than the odds for Xalatan (p<0.05, post hoc analyses). The percentage of subjects achieving target IOPs on day 29 (≤17, ≤16 and ≤15 mm Hg) was greater for ONO-9054 than for Xalatan; the odds of achieving an IOP ≤15 mm Hg for ONO-9054 were 2.4 times more than the odds for Xalatan (p<0.01, post hoc analysis).

Conclusions Subjects randomised to receive ONO-9054 were more likely to achieve a greater per cent reduction in IOP and were more likely to achieve target IOPs than those receiving Xalatan. The effects of ONO-9054 in reducing IOP appear to persist longer than those of Xalatan.