Ocular hypotensive effect of the novel EP3/FP agonist ONO-9054 versus Xalatan: results of a 28-day, double-masked, randomised study
- 1Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
- 2Glaucoma Institute of Beverly Hills & Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA
- 3Ono Pharma UK, London, UK
- 4Eugene and Marilyn Glick Eye Institute, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
- Correspondence to Dr Eydie Miller Ellis, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Eydie.Miller{at}uphs.upenn.edu
- Received 12 May 2016
- Revised 4 August 2016
- Accepted 10 August 2016
- Published Online First 20 September 2016
Abstract
Background/aims ONO-9054 is being developed for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with ocular hypertension (OHT) and open-angle glaucoma (OAG). This study compared the novel dual EP3/FP agonist ONO-9054 with the FP agonist Xalatan.
Methods Adults (n=123) with bilateral mild/moderate OAG or OHT, with unmedicated IOP of ≥24 mm Hg at 8:00 hours, ≥21 mm Hg at 10:00 hours and ≤36 mm Hg, were randomised 1:1 to receive ONO-9054 (0.003%, 30 μg/mL) or Xalatan (0.005%, 50 μg/mL) once daily for 28 days.
Results Day 29 mean diurnal IOP was −7.2 mm Hg for ONO-9054 vs −6.6 mm Hg for Xalatan. At 08:00 hours, the IOPs were comparable, and at all later time points the decrease in IOP was greater for ONO-9054. On day 29, the odds of a mean IOP reduction of ≤−25%, ≤−30% and ≤−35% for ONO-9054 were 2.39, 2.37 and 4.85 times more, respectively, than the odds for Xalatan (p<0.05, post hoc analyses). The percentage of subjects achieving target IOPs on day 29 (≤17, ≤16 and ≤15 mm Hg) was greater for ONO-9054 than for Xalatan; the odds of achieving an IOP ≤15 mm Hg for ONO-9054 were 2.4 times more than the odds for Xalatan (p<0.01, post hoc analysis).
Conclusions Subjects randomised to receive ONO-9054 were more likely to achieve a greater per cent reduction in IOP and were more likely to achieve target IOPs than those receiving Xalatan. The effects of ONO-9054 in reducing IOP appear to persist longer than those of Xalatan.
Trial registration number NCT02083289, Results.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/