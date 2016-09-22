Optimising keratoplasty for Peters' anomaly in infants using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography

Results Of 27 patients, 10 had unilateral and 17 had bilateral disease. Two patients with mild disease (three eyes) had a posterior corneal defect with leukoma (2/27, 7.4%). Twenty patients (32 eyes) with iridocorneal adhesions were classified as having moderate Peters' anomaly (20/27, 74.1%) and five patients (nine eyes) with lenticulocorneal adhesions were classified as having severe Peters' anomaly (5/27, 18.5%). The range of angle closure, anterior chamber depth and maximum iridocorneal adhesion length (all p<0.001) were significantly different among groups, indicating that they might serve as novel OCT parameters for assessing the severity of Peters' anomaly. The surgical approach in seven patients (21.2%) was altered in response to intraoperative OCT findings, which provided information regarding the anatomical structure of the anterior chamber not provided by the surgical microscope. The use of OCT prevented unnecessary cataract surgeries in five patients.