Optimising keratoplasty for Peters' anomaly in infants using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography
- Jiaxu Hong1,2,3,
- Yujing Yang1,
- Claus Cursiefen4,
- Alireza Mashaghi3,5,
- Dan Wu1,
- Zuguo Liu2,
- Xinghuai Sun1,6,
- Reza Dana3,
- Jianjiang Xu1
- 1Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Eye, and ENT Hospital, Shanghai Medical College, Fudan University, Shanghai, China
- 2School of Life Sciences, Xiamen University, Fujian Provincial Key Laboratory of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Fujian, China
- 3Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
- 4Department of Ophthalmology, University of Cologne, Cologne, Germany
- 5Department of Research, Basir Eye Center, Tehran, Iran
- 6Key Laboratory of Myopia, National Health and Family Planning Commission, Shanghai, China
- Correspondence to Professor Jianjiang Xu, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital, Shanghai Medical School, Fudan University, 83 Fenyang Road, Shanghai 200031, China; jianjiangxu{at}126.com
- Received 4 March 2016
- Revised 30 August 2016
- Accepted 4 September 2016
- Published Online First 22 September 2016
Abstract
Purpose To present in vivo anterior segment optical coherence tomography (OCT) features of infants with Peters' anomaly obtained during presurgical examination under general anaesthesia, and to evaluate the impact of OCT features on surgical decision making.
Methods This is a single-centre, consecutive, observational case series including 44 eyes of 27 infants with Peters' anomaly (5–18 months) undergoing keratoplasty. Medical records of patients were reviewed retrospectively. Clinical features and OCT findings, along with their impact on surgical decision-making were analysed.
Results Of 27 patients, 10 had unilateral and 17 had bilateral disease. Two patients with mild disease (three eyes) had a posterior corneal defect with leukoma (2/27, 7.4%). Twenty patients (32 eyes) with iridocorneal adhesions were classified as having moderate Peters' anomaly (20/27, 74.1%) and five patients (nine eyes) with lenticulocorneal adhesions were classified as having severe Peters' anomaly (5/27, 18.5%). The range of angle closure, anterior chamber depth and maximum iridocorneal adhesion length (all p<0.001) were significantly different among groups, indicating that they might serve as novel OCT parameters for assessing the severity of Peters' anomaly. The surgical approach in seven patients (21.2%) was altered in response to intraoperative OCT findings, which provided information regarding the anatomical structure of the anterior chamber not provided by the surgical microscope. The use of OCT prevented unnecessary cataract surgeries in five patients.
Conclusions Our study showed that information gained from OCT under anaesthesia allows surgeons to classify type and severity of Peters' anomaly and supports surgical decision making.