Association between VEGF-A and VEGFR-2 polymorphisms and response to treatment of neovascular AMD with anti-VEGF agents: a meta-analysis
- Mingxing Wu1,
- Haibo Xiong1,2,
- Yan Xu1,
- Xiaojing Xiong1,
- Hongmi Zou1,
- Minming Zheng1,
- Xiuqing Wang1,
- Xiyuan Zhou1
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, Chongqing General Hospital, Chongqing, China
- Correspondence to Dr Xiyuan Zhou, 74#Linjiang Road, Chongqing, China; zhouxiyuan2002{at}aliyun.com
- Received 25 July 2016
- Revised 19 September 2016
- Accepted 28 September 2016
- Published Online First 21 October 2016
Abstract
Aims The purpose of this study is to investigate whether gene polymorphisms of the vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) and its receptor (VEGFR-2) have a pharmacogenetics effect on the anti-VEGF treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).
Methods We carried out a meta-analysis focusing on the relationship between VEGF-related gene polymorphisms and treatment response of nAMD.
Results For the single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) within VEGF-A and VEGFR-2, anti-VEGF treatment was much more effective in patients with nAMD having rs833061 (CC vs TT:OR=2.222, 95% CI 1.252 to 3.944, p=0.006; CT vs TT: OR=2.537,95% CI 1.478 to 4.356, p=0.001 and CC vs CT+TT: OR=2.362, 95% CI 1.414 to 3.946, p=0.001), particularly for Asians (CC vs TT: OR=2.903, 95% CI 1.150 to 7.330, p=0.024; CT vs TT: OR=3.849, 95% CI 1.522 to 9.733, p=0.004 and CC vs CT+TT: OR=3.339, 95% CI 1.369 to 8.145, p=0.008, respectively). In subgroup analysis, rs833061 was more likely to be a predictor of response to anti-VEGF therapy specifically when ranibizumab (RBZ) only regime was adopted or visual acuity (VA) was taken as the standardised assessment of outcome. No association with response to anti-VEGF treatment was detected for the other eight polymorphisms.
Conclusions Pharmacogenetics of VEGF-A polymorphism rs833061 may play a positive role in response to anti-VEGF therapy for nAMD.
Footnotes
-
MW and HX contributed equally.
-
Contributors Conceived and designed the experiments: WMX, XHB and ZXY. Performed the experiments: WMX, XXJ and ZHM. Analysed the data: WMX, ZMM and WXQ. Wrote the paper: WMX, XHB and XY. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.
-
Funding This work was supported by grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 81170858, 81401423, 81501487).
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/