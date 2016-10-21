rss
Br J Ophthalmol doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-309418
  • Clinical science

Association between VEGF-A and VEGFR-2 polymorphisms and response to treatment of neovascular AMD with anti-VEGF agents: a meta-analysis

Open Access
  1. Xiyuan Zhou1
  1. 1Department of Ophthalmology, The Second Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China
  2. 2Department of Ophthalmology, Chongqing General Hospital, Chongqing, China
  1. Correspondence to Dr Xiyuan Zhou, 74#Linjiang Road, Chongqing, China; zhouxiyuan2002{at}aliyun.com
  • Received 25 July 2016
  • Revised 19 September 2016
  • Accepted 28 September 2016
  • Published Online First 21 October 2016

Abstract

Aims The purpose of this study is to investigate whether gene polymorphisms of the vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A) and its receptor (VEGFR-2) have a pharmacogenetics effect on the anti-VEGF treatment for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Methods We carried out a meta-analysis focusing on the relationship between VEGF-related gene polymorphisms and treatment response of nAMD.

Results For the single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) within VEGF-A and VEGFR-2, anti-VEGF treatment was much more effective in patients with nAMD having rs833061 (CC vs TT:OR=2.222, 95% CI 1.252 to 3.944, p=0.006; CT vs TT: OR=2.537,95% CI 1.478 to 4.356, p=0.001 and CC vs CT+TT: OR=2.362, 95% CI 1.414 to 3.946, p=0.001), particularly for Asians (CC vs TT: OR=2.903, 95% CI 1.150 to 7.330, p=0.024; CT vs TT: OR=3.849, 95% CI 1.522 to 9.733, p=0.004 and CC vs CT+TT: OR=3.339, 95% CI 1.369 to 8.145, p=0.008, respectively). In subgroup analysis, rs833061 was more likely to be a predictor of response to anti-VEGF therapy specifically when ranibizumab (RBZ) only regime was adopted or visual acuity (VA) was taken as the standardised assessment of outcome. No association with response to anti-VEGF treatment was detected for the other eight polymorphisms.

Conclusions Pharmacogenetics of VEGF-A polymorphism rs833061 may play a positive role in response to anti-VEGF therapy for nAMD.

Footnotes

  • MW and HX contributed equally.

  • Contributors Conceived and designed the experiments: WMX, XHB and ZXY. Performed the experiments: WMX, XXJ and ZHM. Analysed the data: WMX, ZMM and WXQ. Wrote the paper: WMX, XHB and XY. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.

  • Funding This work was supported by grants from the National Natural Science Foundation of China (No. 81170858, 81401423, 81501487).

  • Competing interests None declared.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

Open Access

This Article

  1. Abstract
  2. Full text
  3. PDF

Responses

  1. Submit a response
  2. No responses published

Social bookmarking

Register for free content


Free sample
This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of BJO.
View free sample issue >>

Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.

Navigate This Article