Anatomical and functional outcomes following vitrectomy for advanced familial exudative vitreoretinopathy: a single surgeon's experience

Results The average age at the time of the surgery was 10.1±6.5 years (range 2 months–18 years). The mean follow-up period was 58.4±75.1 months. The male-to-female ratio was 7/2. The mean number of vitreoretinal operations was 1.5. At the last visit, 7 (70%) eyes had complete or partial retinal attachment. Preoperatively, the mean Snellen VA was 20/4000 (n=8), and in the remaining 2 (20%) eyes it was recorded as ‘central, steady and maintained’. At final examination, the mean Snellen VA was 20/330 (n=7), and in the remaining 3 (30%) eyes it was recorded as light perception. At the final visit, 5 eyes (50%) had improved VA, 2 eyes (20%) showed stabilisation, and 3 eyes (30%) with total retinal detachment had a decrease in VA. No progression to glaucoma was observed and no enucleation was necessary.