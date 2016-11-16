Retinal vessel calibre measurements by optical coherence tomography angiography
- Khalil Ghasemi Falavarjani1,2,3,
- Mayss Al-Sheikh1,2,
- Fatemeh Darvizeh2,4,
- Alfredo A Sadun1,2,
- Srinivas R Sadda1,2
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA
- 2Doheny Eye Institute, Los Angeles, California, USA
- 3Eye Research Center, Rassoul Akram Hospital, Iran University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran
- 4Department of Ophthalmology, San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milan, Italy
- Correspondence to Dr Srinivas R Sadda, Doheny Eye Institute, 1355 San Pablo Street, DVRC 100, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA; ssadda{at}doheny.org
- Received 18 September 2016
- Revised 15 October 2016
- Accepted 24 October 2016
- Published Online First 16 November 2016
Abstract
Purpose To compare the vessel calibre measurements between optical coherence tomography angiography (OCTA) and colour fundus photography.
Methods In this retrospective comparative study, OCTA and colour fundus images of healthy eyes and eyes with optic atrophy were evaluated. The colour fundus image was registered manually using Image J software to the OCTA image of the optic disc. Two independent graders measured the vessel calibre of the widest vein and artery in each peripapillary quadrant on a 3.4 mm diameter circle centred on the optic disc in the same location on both images. The difference in vessel calibre between the two techniques was assessed.
Results A total of 312 vessels from 29 healthy eyes and 20 eyes with atrophic optic discs were included. There was a high level of agreement between graders for measurement of vessel calibre in both colour fundus (intraclass correlation coefficient=0.93, coefficient of variation=0.07) and OCTA images (intraclass correlation coefficient=0.94, coefficient of variation=0.05). The mean vessel calibre in colour fundus images (94.5±23.2 µm) and OCT images (112.2±26.1 µm) was correlated (r=0.8, p<0.001), but the difference was statistically significant (mean difference: 17.6±1.5 µm, p<0.001). This difference was evident for both arteries (mean difference: 18.2±16.3 µm, p<0.001) and veins (mean difference: 15.1±16.2 µm, p<0.001) individually, with a similar magnitude of difference for both vessel types (p=0.08). In addition, the magnitude of difference between imaging modalities was similar in atrophic and healthy discs (17.1±15.9 vs 18.4±15.2 µm, respectively, p=0.4). The difference, however, was significantly higher in vessels with a calibre of ≤94.5 compared with larger vessels (19.3±16.3 vs 15.6±14.4 µm, respectively, p=0.02).
Conclusions Vessel calibre measurements were significantly larger in OCTA images compared with colour fundus photographs, particularly for smaller vessels. These differences may need to be accounted for when using OCTA-derived metrics.
Footnotes
Contributors Concept and design; data collection; analysis and interpretation; writing the article; critical revision of the article; final approval of the article; provision of materials, patients or resources; literature search: KGF. Final approval of the article; data collection; provision of materials: MA-S. Data collection; critical revision of the article; final approval of the article; provision of materials, patients or resources: FD. Critical revision of the article; final approval of the article; provision of materials, patients or resources; administrative, technical or logistic support: AS. Concept and design; critical revision of the article; final approval of the article; provision of materials, patients or resources; administrative, technical or logistic support: SRS.
Competing interests SRS is a consultant for Optos, Genentech, and Allergan and receives research support from Optos, Genentech, Allergan and Carl Zeiss Meditec. AS receives unrestricted grant support from GenSight, Stealth Biotherapeutics and Edison.
