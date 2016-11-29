Diagnostic ability of peripapillary vessel density measurements of optical coherence tomography angiography in primary open-angle and angle-closure glaucoma

Methods In a cross-sectional study, 48 eyes of 33 healthy control subjects, 63 eyes of 39 patients with POAG and 49 eyes of 32 patients with PACG underwent OCTA (RTVue-XR, Optovue, Fremont, California, USA) and RNFL imaging with spectral domain OCT. Diagnostic abilities of vessel density and RNFL parameters were evaluated using area under receiver operating characteristic curves (AUC) and sensitivities at fixed specificities.

Results AUCs of peripapillary vessel density ranged between 0.48 for the temporal sector and 0.88 for the inferotemporal sector in POAG. The same in PACG ranged between 0.57 and 0.86. Sensitivities at 95% specificity ranged from 13% to 70% in POAG, and from 10% to 67% in PACG. AUCs of peripapillary RNFL thickness ranged between 0.51 for the temporal sector and 0.91 for the inferonasal sector in POAG. The same in PACG ranged between 0.61 and 0.87. Sensitivities at 95% specificity ranged from 8% to 68% in POAG, and from 2% to 67% in PACG. AUCs of all peripapillary vessel density measurements were comparable (p>0.05) to the corresponding RNFL thickness measurements in both POAG and PACG.