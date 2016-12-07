Temporal ocular coherence tomography-measured changes in anterior chamber angle and diurnal intraocular pressure after laser iridoplasty: IMPACT study

Abstract

Aims To evaluate temporal change in anterior chamber angle anatomy following argon laser peripheral iridoplasty (ALPI) in eyes with occludable angles postlaser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) compared with control eyes. Additionally, the effect on diurnal intraocular pressure (DIOP) fluctuation (maximum-minimum IOP) was investigated.

Methods Twenty-two patients with bilateral primary angle closure/suspects with gonioscopically occludable anterior chamber angles following LPI were randomised to receive ALPI (n=11) or no further treatment (n=11). Angle opening distance (AOD), trabecular-iris angle, angle recess area and trabecular-iris space area were measured over eight sections with swept-source anterior segment optical coherence tomography and DIOP was measured pre-LPI and repeated at 3 months after ALPI (hourly measures).

Results All angle parameters increased following ALPI. This change was maintained for 3 months in seven of the eight sections (eg, inferotemporal AOD500 increased by 0.063 mm, p=0.004 at 1 day; 0.051 mm, p=0.029 at 1 week; 0.059 mm, p=0.006 at 6 weeks and 0.056 mm, p=0.011 at 3 months). The only exception was in the inferior sector (eg, AOD500 increased by 0.041 mm, p=0.025 at 1 day and by 0.029 mm, p=0.054 at 3 months). DIOP at 3 months was significantly reduced (5.04 mm Hg; ±1.61 mm Hg) compared with controls (6.61 mm Hg; ±1.63 mm Hg). Maximum IOP was significantly greater in the non-ALPI group (1.87 mm Hg, p=0.026).