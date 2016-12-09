Topical 1% 5-fluoruracil as a sole treatment of corneoconjunctival ocular surface squamous neoplasia: long-term study

Methods 41 patients affected by OSSN were included. Each patient underwent full ophthalmological examination at baseline, with cytological or histological confirmation. Patients were treated by topical chemotherapy with 1% 5-FU four times a day for 4 weeks. One course was defined as 4 weeks of topical chemotherapy. Adjunctive courses were administered after 1 month of chemotherapy-free interval.

Results Mean follow-up was 105±32 months (range 60–171 months). Complete tumour regression was achieved in 34 cases (83%) after a mean of 1.5 courses (range, 1–3 courses). Univariate analysis revealed that complete response was significantly related to tumour thickness <1.5 mm (p=0.005), lack of fornix or tarsal involvement (p=0.015 and p=0.009, respectively) and the absence of multifocality (p=0.002). Histopathological diagnosis (intraepithelial neoplasia vs squamous cell carcinoma, p=0.019) and American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) classification (T1 vs T2 or T3) (p=0.028) were also related to incomplete tumour response. In a multivariate analysis, just tumour thickness >1.5 mm (p=0.045) and multifocality (p=0.023) were correlated with incomplete tumour response. Transient and reversible low-to-mild local side effects were documented in 19 (48%) eyes.