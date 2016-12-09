Cataract surgery in children with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP): surgical outcomes

Methods A retrospective case review of all children diagnosed with ROP from January 2001 to December 2014 was done and those who underwent cataract surgery were included in the study. Details of ROP and cataract treatment, postoperative complications and outcomes were analysed.

Results Of the 2258 children diagnosed to have ROP, 28 eyes of 22 children were included, 14 boys and 8 girls. Mean age at cataract surgery was 18.9 months (range 2 months to 12 years). Most common grade of ROP was stage 4 (13 eyes). Nineteen eyes underwent retinal surgery, scleral buckle (one eye) and laser (three eyes). Five eyes showed spontaneous regression. Mean duration for the development of cataract postretinal surgery was 7.76 months (range 2–32 months). Nine eyes did not receive a primary intraocular lens (IOL). Intraoperative posterior capsular rupture occurred in two eyes. Postoperative complications included visual axis opacification (four), secondary glaucoma (two) and IOL capture (one). Postoperative visual acuity assessment was possible in 23 eyes, 11 had better than 20/200 vision. Eleven patients had a follow-up of at least 2 years and the mean myopic shift at 2 years was −3.07 D in pseudophakes and −8.75 D in aphakes.