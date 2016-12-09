Cataract surgery in children with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP): surgical outcomes
- Chinyelu Nkemdilim Ezisi1,
- Ramesh Kekunnaya1,
- Subhadra Jalali2,
- Divya Balakrishnan2,
- Padmaja Rani Kumari2,
- Ashik Mohamed3,
- Preeti Patil Chhablani1
- 1Jasti V Ramanamma Children's Eye Care Centre, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India
- 2Smt. Kannuri Santhamma Centre for Vitreo-retinal Diseases, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India
- 3Prof. Brien Holden Eye Research Centre, L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India
- Correspondence to Dr Preeti Patil Chhablani, Jasti V Ramanamma Children's Eye Care Centre, L V Prasad Eye Institute, KAR Campus, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh 500034, India; drpreetipatil{at}gmail.com
- Received 22 July 2016
- Revised 2 November 2016
- Accepted 19 November 2016
- Published Online First 9 December 2016
Abstract
Purpose To report the outcomes of cataract surgery in children with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP).
Methods A retrospective case review of all children diagnosed with ROP from January 2001 to December 2014 was done and those who underwent cataract surgery were included in the study. Details of ROP and cataract treatment, postoperative complications and outcomes were analysed.
Results Of the 2258 children diagnosed to have ROP, 28 eyes of 22 children were included, 14 boys and 8 girls. Mean age at cataract surgery was 18.9 months (range 2 months to 12 years). Most common grade of ROP was stage 4 (13 eyes). Nineteen eyes underwent retinal surgery, scleral buckle (one eye) and laser (three eyes). Five eyes showed spontaneous regression. Mean duration for the development of cataract postretinal surgery was 7.76 months (range 2–32 months). Nine eyes did not receive a primary intraocular lens (IOL). Intraoperative posterior capsular rupture occurred in two eyes. Postoperative complications included visual axis opacification (four), secondary glaucoma (two) and IOL capture (one). Postoperative visual acuity assessment was possible in 23 eyes, 11 had better than 20/200 vision. Eleven patients had a follow-up of at least 2 years and the mean myopic shift at 2 years was −3.07 D in pseudophakes and −8.75 D in aphakes.
Conclusions Cataracts may develop in children with ROP regardless of the modality of intervention. Postoperative complications and refractive changes are similar to those in eyes without ROP.
Footnotes
-
Twitter Follow Ashik Mohamed @mducityman
-
Contributors CNE, RK, SJ, DB, PKR and PPC: concept, data collection, manuscript writing and final approval. AM: concept, data analysis, manuscript writing and final approval.
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Ethics approval Institutional Review Board of the LV Prasad Eye Institute.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.