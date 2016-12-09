Effects of ocular and systemic factors on the progression of glaucomatous visual field damage in various sectors
- Ryo Asaoka1,
- Hiroshi Murata1,
- Yuri Fujino1,
- Kazunori Hirasawa1,2,
- Masaki Tanito3,4,
- Shiro Mizoue5,
- Kazuhiko Mori6,
- Katsuyoshi Suzuki7,
- Takehiro Yamashita8,
- Kenji Kashiwagi9,
- Atsuya Miki10,
- Nobuyuki Shoji2
- on behalf of the Japanese Archive of Multicentral Databases in Glaucoma (JAMDIG) construction group
- 1Department of Ophthalmology, The University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
- 2Orthoptics and Visual Science, Department of Rehabilitation, School of Allied Health Sciences, Kitasato University, Kanagawa, Japan
- 3Department of Ophthalmology, Shimane University Faculty of Medicine, Shimane, Japan
- 4Division of Ophthalmology, Matsue Red Cross Hospital, Shimane, Japan
- 5Department of Ophthalmology, Ehime University Graduate School of Medicine, Ehime, Japan
- 6Department of Ophthalmology, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan
- 7Department of Ophthalmology, Yamaguchi University Graduate School of Medicine, Yamaguchi, Japan
- 8Department of Ophthalmology, Kagoshima University Graduate School of Medical and Dental Sciences, Kagoshima, Japan
- 9Department of Ophthalmology, University of Yamanashi Faculty of Medicine, Yamanashi, Japan
- 10Department of Ophthalmology, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka, Japan
- Correspondence to Dr Ryo Asaoka, Department of Ophthalmology, The University of Tokyo, 7-3-1 Hongo, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo 113-8655 Japan; rasaoka-tky{at}umin.ac.jp
- Received 12 September 2016
- Revised 28 October 2016
- Accepted 19 November 2016
- Published Online First 9 December 2016
Abstract
Background/aim To investigate the effects of ocular and systemic risk factors for glaucomatous progression in different sectors of the visual field (VF).
Method 409 eyes from 268 patients with 10 reliable VFs from the Japanese Archive of Multicentral Databases in Glaucoma (JAMDIG) were investigated. VFs were divided into six sectors (mean total deviation (mTD)s20+, mTDs10–20 and mTDs0–10, >20°, 10–20° and <10° in the superior hemifield, respectively; and mTDi20+, mTDi10–20 and mTDi0–10, >20°, 10–20° and <10° in the inferior hemifield, respectively). The relationship between sectorial progression rate and eight variables (age, mTD at baseline VF, average intraocular pressure (IOP), SD of IOP, systemic hypertension, migraine, family history of glaucoma and smoking status) was investigated.
Result The mTD progression rate was −0.21 dB/year. Older age was related to progression of mTDs20+, mTDs10–20, mTDi20+ and mTDi10–20. Mean IOP was not related to progression in any VF sector; however, a larger SD of IOP was related to progression of mTDs20+, mTDi0–10, mTDi10–20 and mTDi20+. Smoking status was related to progression in all inferior VF sectors (mTDi0–10, mTDi10–20 and mTDi20+).
Conclusions Smoking status is related to glaucomatous VF progression in all sectors of the inferior hemifield.
Footnotes
-
Contributors RA and HM: design of the work. RA, HM, YF, KH, MT, SM, KM, KS, TY, KK, AM and NS: acquisition and analysis. RA and HM: interpretation of data and drafting the manuscript. RA, HM, YF, KH, MT, SM, KM, KS, TY, KK, AM and NS: revising the work critically for important intellectual content and approval of the final version.
-
Funding Supported in part by grant 26462679 (to RA) from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan and Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) CREST (to RA).
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Ethics approval This study was approved by the research ethics committee of the Graduate School of Medicine and Faculty of Medicine at The University of Tokyo (Tokyo, Japan), and the review board of each institute reviewed and approved all protocols. The studies complied with the tenets of the Declaration of Helsinki. Written consent was given by patients for their information to be stored in the hospital database and used for research. Based on the regulations of the Japanese Guidelines for Epidemiological Study 2008 (issued by the Japanese Government), the study protocol did not require that each patient provide written informed consent; instead, the protocol was posted at the outpatient clinic to notify study participants.
-
