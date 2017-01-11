The relationship between central visual field sensitivity and macular ganglion cell/inner plexiform layer thickness in glaucoma
- Ji-Woong Lee1,2,
- Esteban Morales1,
- Farideh Sharifipour1,3,
- Navid Amini1,
- Fei Yu1,4,
- Abdelmonem A Afifi4,
- Anne L Coleman1,
- Joseph Caprioli1,
- Kouros Nouri-Mahdavi1
- 1Glaucoma Division, Stein Eye Institute, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, California, USA
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, Pusan National University College of Medicine, Busan, South Korea
- 3Department of Ophthalmology, Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, Ahvaz, Iran
- 4Department of Biostatistics, Jonathan and Karin Fielding School of Public Health at UCLA, Los Angeles, California, USA
- Correspondence to Dr Kouros Nouri-Mahdavi, Department of Ophthalmology, Jules Stein Eye Institute, 100 Stein Plaza, Los Angeles CA 90095, USA; nouri-mahdavi{at}jsei.ucla.edu
- Received 22 June 2016
- Revised 29 October 2016
- Accepted 11 December 2016
- Published Online First 11 January 2017
Abstract
Aims To explore the correlation of local macular ganglion cell/inner plexiform layer (GC/IPL) thickness measurements with sensitivity at individual test locations on the central 10-2 visual fields (VFs) in patients with glaucoma.
Methods One hundred thirty-seven eyes of 125 patients with spectral domain optical coherence tomography (OCT) and 10-2 VFs were included. The exported thickness matrices (200×200) of GC/IPL measurements were centred on the fovea. Total deviation values at each test location were correlated with the 20 000 GC/IPL thickness measurements in the corresponding inferior or superior hemiretina, and areas of highest correlation were plotted. Macular structure–function relationships were also examined between six wedge-shaped GC/IPL sectors and the corresponding VF clusters. A multivariate model was built to identify the 10-2 VF test locations associated with each GC/IPL sector thickness.
Results Average mean deviation on 10-2 VFs was −9.2±6.1 dB. The 10-2 VF test points demonstrated correlations with GC/IPL thickness in localised arcuate patterns mostly limited within the central 4.8×4.0 mm measurement ellipse (ρ=0.43–0.74, p<0.05 for all). Twenty-one test points of the 10-2 VF were the best predictors of sectoral GC/IPL thickness. Sectoral VF-OCT correlations were high (ρ=0.53–0.66, p<0.001) and did not significantly change after adjusting for retinal GC displacement (p>0.05).
Conclusions Macular OCT/VF relationships have localised arcuate characteristics in the central region of the macula. Given the overlapping nature of structure–function relationships, a smaller number of VF test locations may be used to summarise macular functional damage.
Trial registration number NCT01742819.
Footnotes
-
Contributors JWL designed the study, acquired, analysed and interpreted data, drafted and revised the paper. EM analysed, interpreted data, drafted and revised the paper. NA analysed, interpreted data and revised the paper. FY analysed, interpreted data and revised the paper. AAA analysed, interpreted data and revised the paper. ALC analysed, interpreted data and revised the paper. JC analysed, interpreted data and revised the paper. KNM designed the study, acquired, analysed and interpreted data, drafted and revised the paper. All authors approved the final version of the paper to be published. All authors agreed to be accountable for all aspects of the work in ensuring that questions related to the accuracy or integrity of any part of the work are appropriately investigated and resolved.
-
Funding This study was supported by an NIH Mentored Patient-oriented Research Career Development Award (K23EY022659, KNM) and an unrestricted departmental grant from Research to Prevent Blindness.
-
Competing interests KNM has non-financial support from Heidelberg Engineering, personal fees from New World Medical, personal fees from Allergan, outside the submitted work.
-
Patient consent Obtained.
-
Ethics approval Approved by the Institutional Review Board at University of California Los Angeles.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.