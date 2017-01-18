Safety of anterior chamber paracentesis using a 30-gauge needle integrated with a specially designed disposable pipette

Abstract

Aims To investigate the safety of anterior chamber (AC) paracentesis using a 30-gauge needle integrated with a specially designed disposable pipette.

Methods In this retrospective observational case-series study, AC paracentesis was performed on 301 eyes of 301 patients between September 2009 and August 2016 at the Department of Ophthalmology, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine and the Baptist Eye Institute, Kyoto, Japan. AC paracentesis was performed with the patient placed in the supine position using a 30-gauge needle integrated with a disposable pipette with one hand, and the safety post procedure was then evaluated.

Results The indications for AC paracentesis were virus detection (ie, corneal endotheliitis, anterior infectious uveitis, cytomegalovirus retinitis and acute retinal necrosis) in 264 eyes, bacterial detection (ie, endophthalmitis) in 8 eyes and malignancy (ie, primary intraocular lymphoma, leukaemia and retinoblastoma) in 29 eyes. No serious complications such as infection, hyphema, lens trauma or severe inflammation including hypopyon and AC fibrin formation were observed.