Safety of anterior chamber paracentesis using a 30-gauge needle integrated with a specially designed disposable pipette
- Koji Kitazawa1,2,3,
- Chie Sotozono2,
- Noriko Koizumi4,
- Kenji Nagata2,
- Tsutomu Inatomi2,
- Hiroshi Sasaki5,
- Shigeru Kinoshita1,3
- 1Department of Frontier Medical Science and Technology for Ophthalmology, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, Kyoto, Japan
- 3Department of Ophthalmology, Baptist Eye Institute, Kyoto, Japan
- 4Faculty of Life and Medical Sciences, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Doshisha University, Kyotanabe, Japan
- 5Department of Ophthalmology, Kanazawa Medical University, Ishikawa, Japan
- Correspondence to Professor Shigeru Kinoshita, Department of Frontier Medical Science and Technology for Ophthalmology, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, 465 Kajii-cho, Hirokoji-agaru, Kawaramachi-dori, Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto 602-0841, Japan; shigeruk{at}koto.kpu-m.ac.jp
- Received 11 September 2016
- Revised 8 December 2016
- Accepted 25 December 2016
- Published Online First 18 January 2017
Abstract
Aims To investigate the safety of anterior chamber (AC) paracentesis using a 30-gauge needle integrated with a specially designed disposable pipette.
Methods In this retrospective observational case-series study, AC paracentesis was performed on 301 eyes of 301 patients between September 2009 and August 2016 at the Department of Ophthalmology, Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine and the Baptist Eye Institute, Kyoto, Japan. AC paracentesis was performed with the patient placed in the supine position using a 30-gauge needle integrated with a disposable pipette with one hand, and the safety post procedure was then evaluated.
Results The indications for AC paracentesis were virus detection (ie, corneal endotheliitis, anterior infectious uveitis, cytomegalovirus retinitis and acute retinal necrosis) in 264 eyes, bacterial detection (ie, endophthalmitis) in 8 eyes and malignancy (ie, primary intraocular lymphoma, leukaemia and retinoblastoma) in 29 eyes. No serious complications such as infection, hyphema, lens trauma or severe inflammation including hypopyon and AC fibrin formation were observed.
Conclusions Our findings show that AC paracentesis with a disposable pipette is safe with no severe complications.
Footnotes
Contributors Conception and design of the study (KK, SK), collection of data (KK, NK, KN TI, CS, SK), management of data (KK), analysis of data (KK), interpretation of data (KK), writing of the article (KK, SK), approval of the manuscript (KK, CS, NK, KN, TI, HS, SK) and searching the literature (KK).
Funding This research was partially supported in part by Research Funds from the Kyoto Foundation for the Promotion of Medical Science.
Competing interests None declared.
Patient consent Obtained.
Ethics approval Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.