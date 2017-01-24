miRNA-200c and miRNA-141 as potential prognostic biomarkers and regulators of epithelial-mesenchymal transition in eyelid sebaceous gland carcinoma
- Mansi Bhardwaj1,
- Seema Sen1,
- Kunzang Chosdol2,
- Anjana Sharma3,
- Neelam Pushker4,
- Seema Kashyap1,
- Sameer Bakhshi5,
- Mandeep S Bajaj4
- 1Department of Ocular Pathology, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India
- 2Department of Biochemistry, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India
- 3Department of Ocular Microbiology, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India
- 4Department of Ophthalmology, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India
- 5Department of Medical Oncology, Dr. B.R.A. Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India
- Correspondence to Professor Seema Sen, Room no. 725, Department of Ocular Pathology, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 110029, India; ssenop{at}rediffmail.com
- Received 3 August 2016
- Revised 29 November 2016
- Accepted 2 January 2017
- Published Online First 24 January 2017
Abstract
Background MicroRNA (miRNA)-200c and miRNA-141 are tumour suppressors, which regulate epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), leading to tumour invasion and metastasis in various malignancies. miRNA-200c and miRNA-141 maintain the epithelial phenotype by post-transcriptionally inhibiting the E-cadherin repressors, zinc finger E-box binding homeobox (ZEB)1 and ZEB2. The present study was performed to determine the prognostic significance of miRNA-200c and miRNA-141, and their association with EMT markers ZEB1, ZEB2 and E-cadherin in eyelid sebaceous gland carcinoma (SGC).
Methods Expression levels of miRNA-200c and miRNA-141 were determined in 42 eyelid SGC cases by quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR). Their association with ZEB1, ZEB2 and E-cadherin was determined by qPCR and immunohistochemistry. Kaplan-Meier plots and Spearman's rank correlation tests were applied to analyse the data. Patients were followed up for 7–44 months.
Results Low expression levels of miRNA-200c and miRNA-141 were seen in 36/42 (86%) and 28/42 (67%) cases, respectively. Low miRNA-200c correlated significantly with large tumour size (p=0.03) and poor differentiation (p=0.03). Low miRNA-141 correlated significantly with large tumour size (p=0.02) and lymph node metastasis (p=0.04). Survival analysis revealed that patients with low miRNA-200c (p<0.05) and miRNA-141 expression (p=0.07) had shorter disease-free survival. There was a significant association of both miRNA-200c and miRNA-141 with E-cadherin and ZEB2 expression.
Conclusions Low levels of miRNA-200c and miRNA-141 in patients with eyelid SGC facilitates tumour progression by promoting EMT and miRNA-200c has emerged as a novel potential predictor of survival.
Footnotes
-
Contributors MB: data collection, analysis, interpretation and writing. SS, KC and AS: conception and design. SK, NP, MSB and SB: acquisition of clinical data.
-
Funding Supported by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (grant F.5-59/IRG/2010/RS) and Indian Council of Medical Research (grant 3/2/2/240/2014-NCD-III) for financial support.
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Patient consent Obtained.
-
Ethics approval This study was conducted after approval from the Institute Ethics Committee, AIIMS, New Delhi (Ref. No. IESC/NP-221/2012) and carried out in accordance with Declaration of Helsinki principles. Informed consent was obtained from all patients participating in this study.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.