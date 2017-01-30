Topical tacrolimus solution in autoimmune polyglandular syndrome-1-associated keratitis
- 1The Eye Center and the Eye Foundation for Research in Ophthalmology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- 2Department of Ophthalmology, College of Medicine, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- 3The Wilmer Ophthalmological Institute of The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA
- Correspondence to Dr Samir S Shoughy, The Eye Center, P.O. Box 55307, Riyadh 11534, Saudi Arabia; samir.shawki{at}hotmail.com
- Received 18 October 2016
- Revised 21 December 2016
- Accepted 14 January 2017
- Published Online First 30 January 2017
Abstract
Purpose To evaluate the efficacy of topical tacrloimus eye drops in the treatment of keratitis associated with autoimmune polyglandular syndrome (APS)-1.
Methods This is a retrospective review of 10 patients with APS-1. The patients were treated with topical tacrolimus 0.01% solution at The Eye Center, between 1 March 2012 and 30 April 2016. The outcome measures included improvement in visual acuity, photophobia and keratitis following treatment. Clinical assessment was carried out before, during and on the last visit following initiation of therapy.
Results A total of 10 patients were included. There were five male and five female patients. The mean age was 11 years with age range of 3–42 years. The mean duration of treatment with topical tacrolimus was 26 months (range 8–46 months). There was improvement of photophobia in 7 out of 10 patients following therapy with topical tacrolimus. In three patients, the photophobia was persistent. There was no clinically detectable improvement in the severity of keratitis in all patients. The mean best corrected visual acuity was 0.1 before and following therapy.
Conclusion Topical tacrolimus is effective in reducing the photophobia in patients with APS-1-associated keratitis, but showed no effects on the severity of keratitis.
Footnotes
-
Contributors All authors substantially contributed to the conception or design of the work; the acquisition, analysis or interpretation of data for the work; drafting the work and final approval of the version to be published and agreement to be accountable for all aspects of the work.
-
Competing interests None declared.
-
Ethics approval The Eye Center.
-
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.