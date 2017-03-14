You are here

  • Trends in operating room-based glaucoma procedures in France from 2005 to 2014: a nationwide study

Clinical science
Trends in operating room-based glaucoma procedures in France from 2005 to 2014: a nationwide study
  1. Alain M Bron1,2,
  2. Anne-Sophie Mariet3,4,5,6,7,8,
  3. Eric Benzenine3,4,5,
  4. Louis Arnould1,2,
  5. Vincent Daien9,
  6. Jean François Korobelnik10,11,
  7. Catherine Quantin3,4,5,6,7,8,
  8. Catherine Creuzot-Garcher1,2
  1. 1Eye and Nutrition Research Group, Centre des Sciences du Goût et de l'Alimentation, CNRS, INRA, Université Bourgogne Franche-Comté, Dijon, France
  2. 2Ophthalmology Department, Dijon University Hospital, Dijon, France
  3. 3Dijon University Hospital, Dijon, France
  4. 4Biostatistics and Bioinformatics (DIM), Dijon, France
  5. 5Bourgogne Franche-Comté University, Dijon, France
  6. 6INSERM, CIC 1432, Dijon, France
  7. 7Clinical Epidemiology/Clinical Trials Unit, Dijon University Hospital, Clinical Investigation Center, Dijon, France
  8. 8INSERM UMR 1181 Biostatistics, Biomathematics, Pharmacoepidemiology and Infectious Diseases (B2PHI), Bourgogne Franche-Comté University, Dijon, France
  9. 9Ophthalmology Department, Montpellier University Hospital, Montpellier, France
  10. 10Ophthalmology Department, Bordeaux University Hospital, Bordeaux, France
  11. 11Inserm, U1219—Bordeaux Population Health Research Center, Bordeaux, France
  1. Correspondence to Professor Alain Bron, Service d'Ophtalmologie, CHU Dijon, 14 Rue Gaffarel, Dijon 21000, France; alain.bron{at}chu-dijon.fr

Abstract

Purpose To report the trends in operating room-based glaucoma procedures from 2005 to 2014 in France.

Methods We identified operating room-based glaucoma procedures (trabeculectomies, deep sclerectomies, aqueous shunts and ciliary body destructions) performed in France from 2005 to 2014 by means of billing codes from a national database. The annual rates and incidence of these procedures per 100 000 inhabitants were analysed globally and in three age groups: 0–14 years, 15–59 years and over 60 years.

Results The annual rate of trabeculectomies decreased slightly during the study period, while the rate for other surgical techniques (deep sclerectomies, aqueous drainage procedures and ciliary body destructions) increased. The overall rate of glaucoma surgeries was higher in areas with populations of African descent than in areas predominantly composed of Caucasian populations: 1.60 (95% CI 1.51 to 1.70, p<0.0001).

Conclusions Trabeculectomy was the most commonly performed operating room-based glaucoma procedure in France from 2005 to 2014. Other modalities such as deep sclerectomies, aqueous drainage procedures and ciliary body destruction gained greater acceptance among French ophthalmologists during this 10-year period.

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bjophthalmol-2016-309946

Footnotes

  • Contributors AMB and CC-G: conception and design. A-SM, EB and CQ: data acquisition, statistical analysis and interpretation. AMB, LA, VD, JFK and CC-G: drafting the article. AMB, A-SM, EB, LA, VD, JFK, CQ and CC-G: final approval of the version to be published.

  • Competing interests A-SM, EB, LA, JFK and CQ have nothing to disclose. AMB reports personal fees and non-financial support from Allergan, personal fees and non-financial support from Bausch Lomb, non-financial support from Horus, personal fees and non-financial support from Théa, personal fees from Carl Zeiss Meditec, outside the submitted work. VD reports personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer, personal fees and non-financial support from Novartis, personal fees and non-financial support from Alcon, personal fees and non-financial support from Théa, outside the submitted work. CC-G reports personal fees and non-financial support from Alcon, personal fees and non-financial support from Allergan, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer, personal fees and non-financial support from Bausch Lomb, personal fees and non-financial support from Novartis, personal fees from Théa, outside the submitted work.

  • Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.

