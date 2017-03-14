Trends in operating room-based glaucoma procedures in France from 2005 to 2014: a nationwide study

Article Text
Abstract
Purpose To report the trends in operating room-based glaucoma procedures from 2005 to 2014 in France.
Methods We identified operating room-based glaucoma procedures (trabeculectomies, deep sclerectomies, aqueous shunts and ciliary body destructions) performed in France from 2005 to 2014 by means of billing codes from a national database. The annual rates and incidence of these procedures per 100 000 inhabitants were analysed globally and in three age groups: 0–14 years, 15–59 years and over 60 years.
Results The annual rate of trabeculectomies decreased slightly during the study period, while the rate for other surgical techniques (deep sclerectomies, aqueous drainage procedures and ciliary body destructions) increased. The overall rate of glaucoma surgeries was higher in areas with populations of African descent than in areas predominantly composed of Caucasian populations: 1.60 (95% CI 1.51 to 1.70, p<0.0001).
Conclusions Trabeculectomy was the most commonly performed operating room-based glaucoma procedure in France from 2005 to 2014. Other modalities such as deep sclerectomies, aqueous drainage procedures and ciliary body destruction gained greater acceptance among French ophthalmologists during this 10-year period.
Contributors AMB and CC-G: conception and design. A-SM, EB and CQ: data acquisition, statistical analysis and interpretation. AMB, LA, VD, JFK and CC-G: drafting the article. AMB, A-SM, EB, LA, VD, JFK, CQ and CC-G: final approval of the version to be published.
Competing interests A-SM, EB, LA, JFK and CQ have nothing to disclose. AMB reports personal fees and non-financial support from Allergan, personal fees and non-financial support from Bausch Lomb, non-financial support from Horus, personal fees and non-financial support from Théa, personal fees from Carl Zeiss Meditec, outside the submitted work. VD reports personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer, personal fees and non-financial support from Novartis, personal fees and non-financial support from Alcon, personal fees and non-financial support from Théa, outside the submitted work. CC-G reports personal fees and non-financial support from Alcon, personal fees and non-financial support from Allergan, personal fees and non-financial support from Bayer, personal fees and non-financial support from Bausch Lomb, personal fees and non-financial support from Novartis, personal fees from Théa, outside the submitted work.
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
