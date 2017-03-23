Cancer-associated epiphora: a retrospective analysis of referrals to a tertiary oculoplastic practice

Results Forty-three patients (70 eyes) were included in this study. The most common cause of epiphora was radiotherapy on the head and neck (35%), followed by oral S-1 (33%) and docetaxel (23%). The nasolacrimal duct was the most common obstruction site in patients who underwent radiotherapy (59%), whereas the punctum or canaliculus was mostly affected in patients treated with S-1 (94%) or docetaxel (100%). S-1-treated patients showed severe obstruction of the entire canaliculus (11/24 (46%)) with the lowest success rate at 58% (S-1 vs radiotherapy: p=0.012; S-1 vs docetaxel: p=0.002). Moreover, the patients treated within 1 year after the first symptom showed a significantly higher proportion of symptom improvement (85%) than did those treated after 1 year (27%) in the S-1 group (p=0.011).