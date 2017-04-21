Intereye asymmetry in bilateral keratoconus, keratoconus suspect and normal eyes and its relationship with disease severity

Results All parameters were significantly different between the worse and better eyes in the KC group (p<0.05), but not in the KCS and normal groups. No significant differences were observed in the measurements of the worse and better eyes of the normal group (p>0.05). There was a statistically significant greater intereye asymmetry in all parameters in the KC group compared with the KCS and normal groups (p<0.05). The intraclass correlations were poor in patients with KC, moderate to good in patients suspected with KC and strong in normal participants. There were statistically significant relationships between the intereye asymmetry in all parameters and KC severity in the worse eye in which intereye asymmetry significantly increased with an increase in disease severity, based on Keratoconus Severity Score classification (p<0.05). According to receiver operating characteristic analysis, the intereye asymmetry would effectively discriminate KC and KCS from normal eyes.