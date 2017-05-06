Safety and efficacy of a low-cost glaucoma drainage device for refractory childhood glaucoma

Abstract

Background To evaluate the safety and efficacy of a low-cost glaucoma drainage device (GDD), Aurolab aqueous drainage implant (AADI), similar in design to the Baerveldt glaucoma implant (BGI), in refractory childhood glaucoma.

Methods This prospective interventional study was conducted in a tertiary care postgraduate teaching institute. Children aged <16 years with uncontrolled intraocular pressure (IOP) refractory to medical treatment and considered at high risk of failure following trabeculectomy were recruited. Eligible children were implanted with the AADI. Those completing minimum 6-month follow-up were included. Main outcome measures were IOP reduction from preoperative values and postoperative complications.

Results 34 eyes of 31 patients were analysed. Average follow-up was 18.3±6.9 months. Mean IOP reduced from 27.4±7.5 mm Hg on maximum medication to 14.6±10.74 mm Hg, 13.8±7.5 mm Hg, 12.8±5.6 mm Hg and 14.7±5.8 mm Hg at 1 week, 6 months, 1 year (32 eyes of 29 children) and 2 years (25 eyes of 22 children) postoperatively, respectively (p<0.001). The cumulative probability of success was 91.18% at 6 months and 81.7% at 18–24 months. Mean number of topical medications decreased from 3.1±0.6 to 1.8±1.3 at 6 months and 1.6±1.1 at 24 months (p<0.001). Preoperatively, 25 patients required systemic acetazolamide, decreasing to three patients at 2 years. There was no tube erosion or infection. One eye developed retinal detachment.