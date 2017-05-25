Progression of lamellar hole-associated epiretinal proliferation and retinal changes during long-term follow-up

Abstract

Purpose To report on progression of lamellar hole-associated epiretinal proliferation (LHEP) in eyes with lamellar macular holes (LMH) using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (SD-OCT), and to correlate with intraretinal changes and visual function.

Methods From a retrospectively reviewed series of 167 eyes with non-full-thickness macular holes, we exclusively included a subgroup of 34 eyes with LMH and LHEP by SD-OCT evaluation. In these eyes, area of LHEP, intraretinal changes of defect diameter, central retinal thickness, defects of the ellipsoid zone and occurrence of a contractive epiretinal membrane were analysed. Additionally, clinical data were documented.

Results Area of LHEP significantly increased during a mean follow-up period of 40.5 months (median 52 months). Analysing intraretinal changes, a significant enlargement of minimum and maximum horizontal lamellar hole diameter was found that correlated with the area of LHEP. Defects of the ellipsoid zone were seen in 65% of the eyes at baseline and in 85% at the end of follow-up. Increase of maximum horizontal hole diameter and ellipsoid zone defects correlated with a decline of visual acuity. Fifty per cent of patients with LMH and LHEP also demonstrated extrafoveal typical contractive epiretinal membranes with retinal folds.